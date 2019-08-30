Fairfax County EDA Works With 35 Companies -- From A to Z -- Adding Nearly 3,000 Jobs to Local Economy

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the second quarter of 2019, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) worked with a diverse group of 35 businesses that announced the addition of nearly 3,000 jobs to the Fairfax County economy.

The companies represent a variety of industry sectors and run from A to Z: employment staffing company Aerotek to business process management software firm Zimpatica.

Aerotek, which bases its Fairfax County operations in the Fair Lakes area, announced it would create 413 more jobs in the county. Zimpatica, which is based in the Merrifield area, said it would add 10 jobs to the local economy.

Other notable announcements during the quarter:

TekSystems, which specializes in information technology staffing services and bases local operations in the Merrifield area. It is adding 840 jobs.

Inova Schar Cancer Institute, which opened in May in Merrifield and is adding 500 jobs.

EY, the multinational provider of advisory, assurance, tax and transaction services and is adding 481 jobs based out of the Tysons office.

OBXtek, a service-disabled veteran-owned business that provides technical and logistical services to government agencies and is adding 100 jobs based out of the Tysons office.

Caboose Brewing Company, which opened Caboose Commons in the Mosaic District of Merrifield and created 95 jobs.

Furnace Record Pressing, which manufactures vinyl records in the Alexandria area of the county – one of just a handful of such operations in the nation – and is adding 26 jobs.

Zach Sells, director of business operations (Northern Virginia and Winchester professional and industrial) for Aerotek, said the company continues to expand here because of the proximity to other growing companies and the talent they need.

"We were very intentional in having an established presence in Fairfax County to capitalize on the growing job market here," said Zach Sells, director of business operations (Northern Virginia professional and industrial) for Aerotek. "In our business, our goal is to connect the market’s best talent with the best companies to work for. In Fairfax County, you find a great deal of both."

Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA, noted the range of industries represented by the companies that announced expansions during the quarter.

“We want to continue to diversify the economy in order to withstand the next recession,” Hoskins said. “Having companies in everything from IT to life sciences to manufacturing creating thousands of jobs will help us attract and retain a broad range of talent and continue to strengthen our economic base.”

Business growth and innovation helps Fairfax County fund the nation’s top-rated school system and other public services that contribute to the quality of life of residents. Fairfax County offers businesses a state-of-the- art telecommunications infrastructure, access to global markets through Washington Dulles International Airport, a vibrant investment capital community and a highly skilled, well-educated workforce.

