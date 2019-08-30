AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “a-” from “bbb+” for the members of the Ally Insurance Group (Ally Insurance). The members include Motors Insurance Corporation and its reinsured subsidiaries, MIC Property and Casualty Insurance Corporation and CIM Insurance Corporation, as well as an affiliate, Ally International Insurance Company, Ltd. (AIICL). All companies are domiciled in Detroit, MI, except AIICL, which is domiciled in Bermuda. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect Ally Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The rating upgrades reflect the favorable impact of improvement in the financial condition of the ultimate parent, Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY], and positive trends as credit default swap spreads and financial leverage ratios continue to decline. Ally Financial Inc. is a Delaware bank holding company headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Ally Insurance has a well-established market presence as a specialized writer of vehicle service contracts, vehicle inventory insurance and guaranteed asset protection. As a result, Ally Insurance has a concentration of underwriting risk in the auto industry. Ally Insurance’s positive rating attributes are derived from management’s extensive product knowledge and established track record of solid earnings generated from its long-term business. The group has consistently generated capital through operating earnings, which is reflective of disciplined underwriting and a steady stream of investment income and realized gains. Management is committed to maintaining the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, which is supportive of its ratings.

Factors that may lead to positive rating actions include improved and sustainable underwriting and operating performance that outperforms peers and the property/casualty industry throughout the underwriting cycle. Positive rating actions may occur from improvement in the financial condition of the ultimate parent, Ally Financial, Inc. Negative rating factors include significant weakening of risk-adjusted capitalization, an unfavorable operating performance trend, or deterioration in the financial condition of Ally Financial, Inc.

