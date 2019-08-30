BASF and Oriental Yuhong Expand Collaboration by Co-developing Sustainable Waterproofing Solutions in China

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BASF and Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. (Oriental Yuhong) have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) in China to further strengthen their partnership to co-develop the next-generation of environmentally-friendly waterproofing solutions. The partnership intends to reinforce the strategic cooperation in construction solutions and develop waterproofing solutions with near-zero emissions that will set a new standard in China’s construction market.

The two companies will develop cutting-edge products to meet the most stringent emission category certified by the EMICODE® EC1PLUS label. BASF will produce EMICODE® EC1PLUS compliant dispersions which will enhance the performance of Oriental Yuhong’s waterproofing products. The technical development work will be carried out together with Oriental Yuhong in BASF’s Innovation Campus Shanghai, which houses cutting-edge dispersions development with a team of more than 80 scientists.

“Innovation is a key differentiator for BASF. We strive to develop cutting-edge dispersion technology, and we are committed to working with market shapers such as Oriental Yuhong in driving sustainability advancement without compromising technical performance,” said Gops Pillay, President, Dispersions & Pigments, BASF. “Oriental Yuhong is the leading supplier of construction materials in China with solid application development capacity. Together with our strong R&D competencies and technical expertise, we will work hand in hand to raise the emission standard in the industry”.

Click here to read the full article:

https://www.basf.com/cn/en/media/news-releases/cn/2019/08/2019_basf_OY_expand_collaboration.html