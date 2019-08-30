Wonder Painter will Revolutionize the Entertainment Industry

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wonder Painter is an innovative technology created by Xiaoxiaoniu Creative Technologies Ltd. Wonder Painter integrates human-computer interaction, computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Wonder Painter turns your selfies, drawings, and creations into both 2D and 3D live animation. It satisfies the need for entertainment marketing to differentiate itself and have trendy characteristics, such as in show business marketing, creative content marketing, and virtual reality marketing etc.

Wonder Painter was first showcased for a global audience at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. This first appearance was eye-catching, which is evident by the fact that LG, a world-renowned enterprise, integrated Wonder Painter technology into its nationwide smart TV service in 2018. They offered interactive experiences to two million TV users. The interactive stories went viral and raised significant amounts of brand awareness in South Korea. In addition to this, Wonder Painter also works with internet giants such as Baidu. A new online game utilized Wonder Painter Cloud to gain millions of players and rank as the most popular game on the Baidu mobile App.

With Wonder Painter, content producers, advertisers, educators, game developers, toy manufacturers, and even independent authors can create storylines or message outlines that seamlessly integrate with their brand. Through Wonder Painter, users can incorporate their drawings, artwork, and photos into stories and video games, and have interactive media experiences. Furthermore, marketing content fused with Wonder Painter enables fans to interact with their idols and experience their skills. It encourages users to open, watch, replay, and share content, and it entices those yet to partake to join in.

Wonder Painter offers a software development kit (SDK) that is available for various operating systems and hardware platforms, as well as in the Wonder Painter Cloud services. It enables Wonder Painter technology to seamlessly integrate with custom applications and products. By being able to integrate with all webpages (including mobile) and existing apps (such as Facebook and Snapchat), without the need of installing additional software. Wonder Painter works like magic; all you have to do is let your imagination run wild. Wonder Painter will help the marketing industry progress to the next level.

Wonder Painter technology showcase: https://youtu.be/GckkPt6gzP8

For more information, please visit: www.wonderpainter.net