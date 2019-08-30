Housecall Pro Launches My Money to Help Home Services Professionals Master the Financial Side of Their Business

My Money is a comprehensive set of tools within the Housecall Pro platform to help pros get paid faster and gain greater transparency and control over spending -- all while saving time and money. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Housecall Pro, the leading software platform for home service professionals, today announced the launch of My Money, a comprehensive set of tools within the Housecall Pro platform to help pros get paid faster and gain greater transparency and control over spending -- all while saving time and money. Through a partnership with small business credit platform Fundbox and integration with payments platform Stripe, Housecall Pro adds even more power and flexibility to the My Money suite, making it unlike anything currently available.

“Our goal is to ease every aspect of running a business for home service professionals, and handling finances is a big pain point,” said Ian Heidt, co-founder and CEO of Housecall Pro. “Home service professionals haven’t been able to find the money management functionality they want in one place, and existing one-off options are difficult to use. To solve this, we are working with industry leaders to build a comprehensive, intuitive suite for them, eliminating the need to turn to individual providers.”

The My Money suite gives pros all the tools they need to run their business and manage cash flow in a single app. My Money features include:

Credit Card Payments: Thanks to a Stripe card reader integration, Housecall Pro customers can accept credit card payments for a flat-low rate of 2.69% on every transaction regardless of credit card issuer (Visa, Amex, Mastercard, Discover).

Instapay: This valued feature, also powered by Stripe, lets pros instantly deposit credit card payments into their bank accounts. When Instapay is turned on, service professionals get access to their money within minutes versus a traditional processing period, which can take up to two business days.

Card on File: Customers can securely store their credit card information with pros to make paying for repeat jobs fast and easy.

Money When You Need It: Whether it's buying a new tool, repairing a truck, paying a new employee, investing in marketing to find new customers or just making payroll, Housecall Pro's partnership with Fundbox makes it possible for approved pros to get access to short-term credit when they need it.

Company Cards: Easily manage expenses with prepaid cards that give techs the ability to make purchases within set limits for spending amounts and purchase types. For example, you can limit a card to gas and supply purchases. Or, you can limit spending to a certain amount per transaction or per week or month. Unlike typical corporate credit cards, these Company Cards have no fees or interest payments. They work similar to debit cards, but with extra controls.

Increased Reporting and Visibility: Through integration with Quickbooks Online, home service professionals can track spending and cashflow seamlessly, which they can see at any time through the Housecall Pro app. Additionally, Housecall Pro automatically reconciles deposits in Quickbooks, automating away hours of manual accounting work.

“We’re thrilled to work with Housecall Pro to power the advanced payment features in its My Money suite,” said Shreyas Doshi, product manager at Stripe. “For service professionals, especially those in small businesses, getting paid quickly and easily is a big help. Now, whether they’re swiping a physical card on Stripe Terminal for the first time, or they’re charging a repeat customer whose payment information is securely stored with Stripe, it’ll be easier and faster than ever for any home service professionals using Housecall Pro to get paid.”

“Small businesses drive the economy, but they don’t always have the capital at their disposal to grow,” said Greg Powell, head of product and brand marketing for Fundbox. “Through our partnership with Housecall Pro, we can help home service professionals get access to the business credit they need so they can capture important business opportunities when they happen.”

Home Services Today

The home services industry is overwhelmingly comprised of small businesses. Currently, there are an estimated 2.6 million home service companies in the U.S., 93% of which have under 20 employees. The vast majority handle scheduling, booking and invoicing by pen and paper as approximately 90% of these companies currently don’t use software to help run their businesses.

“We try to operate our business debt-free. We keep our overhead and operating expenses low, but we’ve got to have cash on hand,” said Joel Nieman, owner of AirAce Heating & Cooling in Central Illinois. “Aside from all the tools on the platform that have helped me grow my business and deliver great customer service, Housecall Pro is always there when I need it. I recently had a big backlog of payments from customers that made it difficult to pay my suppliers on time. As soon as I found out about the option to secure a short-term loan through Housecall Pro, I applied. Within 30 minutes, we had approval. This was pretty incredible when it took days to even get an email back from the bank.”

Housecall Pro customers leverage the game changing Housecall Pro platform for more efficient operations, outstanding customer experiences, marketing, invoicing, payments and now money management, designed specifically to meet their needs. With the some of the lowest pricing in the industry, plans start at just $19 per month.

To learn more, please visit HousecallPro.com.

ABOUT HOUSECALL PRO

Housecall Pro has created award-winning mobile software used by home service professionals to run their entire business on the go. Launched in 2015, the Housecall Pro platform is available across the U.S. and Canada. Through a native mobile application and complementary web portal, Housecall Pro offers users the opportunity to streamline processes and forego paperwork in favor of digital automation. The platform is equipped with features such as online booking, job scheduling, dispatching, estimates, automated receipts and invoices, payment processing, reviews and reputation management, customer database and communication, automated postcard and email marketing capabilities, and more. By powering online booking for business’ across the web, Housecall Pro seamlessly connects back-end operations to provide a modern customer experience.