T-Mobile & BURGER KING® Team Up to Give Un-carrier Customers Free BK® Eats

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here comes that magenta carpet, again. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and BURGER KING® announced a partnership to bring more free food to Un-carrier customers each month through January, including WHOPPER® sandwiches and more, through T-Mobile Tuesdays. On Tuesday, September 3, T-Mobile customers can snag a free Whopper sandwich through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, and that royal treatment continues every month through January with free BK® eats. And nope, this Whopper isn’t buy-one-get-one, it’s just free — because free is the best. Just like T-Mobile customers.

“There are few things Americans agree on these days, but most of us agree that burgers are delicious, and free burgers somehow taste even better,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “We teamed up with BK through January because T-Mobile customers reign supreme yet again … while carrier customers get royally screwed, as always.”

It’s true, burgers are serious happy-makers — Americans eat 50 billion of ‘em every year. T-Mobile surveyed average Americans, and burgers ranked #1 as America’s favorite fast food. And over 70% said they’re absolutely into flame-grilled Whopper sandwiches. And T-Mobile customers don’t have to do anything but be T-Mobile customers to get them. Maybe that’s why T-Mobile has the happiest customers in wireless, and why they keep getting happier?

To score a free Whopper, T-Mobile customers just download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for iOS or Android and get ready for Tuesday, September 3. When that burger craving hits, open the app, tap Redeem and log in or create an account in the latest BK® app to apply your free Whopper sandwich code. Before end of day September 9, order your free Whopper on the BK® app, and make your flame-grilled dreams a reality. And, keep an eye on T-Mobile Tuesdays because more free BURGER KING® eats are on the way!

For more details visit: www.tmobiletuesdays.com.

___________________

1 Civic Science, August 2019

# # #

Qualifying service & app required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. Limited time offer; while supplies last. Participating locations. Save in Tuesdays App by 4:59 am ET on 9/4/19 and redeem by 4:59 am ET on 9/10/19. BK® App update may be required. Customizing Whopper may incur additional cost. Not available in Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico. Limit 1 offer per person/code.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $30 billion in system-wide sales and over 25,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 40 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

About BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the BURGER KING® brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER®, the BURGER KING® system operates more than 17,000 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of BURGER KING® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the BURGER KING® brand, please visit the BURGER KING® brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.