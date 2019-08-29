Aptar Announces Partnership with TerraCycle’s Loop Platform

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in dispensing, drug delivery and active packaging solutions, announced today that the company has entered into a partnership with Loop, a global circular shopping platform from TerraCycle that delivers consumer products in reusable containers. As part of the partnership agreement, Aptar’s President of Food + Beverage, Marc Prieur, will sit on Loop’s advisory board.

Loop is an innovative shopping platform that allows customers to purchase their favorite products in reusable packaging and have them delivered to their home in a Loop tote that eliminates the need for disposable, single-use shipping materials. Once consumers are finished using their products, they simply put them back in the tote and schedule a pick up.

All containers are cleaned, refilled and readied to ship again, creating a hassle-free, sustainable and circular product experience. Aptar currently provides lotion pumps for several of the products found in Loop’s online shopping platform.

“ We are pleased to partner with TerraCycle on the Loop e-commerce platform for reusable consumer products,” said Stephan Tanda, President and CEO. “ This partnership represents our vision, and our customers’ vision, for a more circular economy where packaging does not become waste. By joining Loop’s advisory board, and through further collaboration with the world’s leading brands, we can work together to better design products for reuse.”

“ Aptar is a very important and strategic partner for Loop,” said TerraCycle CEO, Tom Szaky. “ Working with Aptar, one of the world's leading packaging companies, to provide durable dispensing solutions to the world's leading CPG companies, is going to have a significant positive effect on the entire Loop platform.”

For more information on Aptar’s sustainability efforts, please view the Corporate Sustainability Report on our website under Sustainability, or by clicking here.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in innovative dispensing, drug delivery and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create innovative packaging technologies that build brand value for its customers, and, in turn, make a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of people around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 14,000 dedicated employees in 18 different countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

About Loop

Loop is an initiative from TerraCycle, an innovative waste management company whose mission is to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Loop is a circular shopping platform that partners with brands and retailers to shift from a disposable to durable supply chain and enable consumers to shop for a wide range of everyday products from trusted brands in durable and reusable packaging. Operating in Paris, France and portions of the New England and the Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, Loop will expand in 2020 to include London, Toronto, California, Germany and Tokyo. For more information on Loop visit www.loopstore.com.

