Greeley-Evans, Weld County School District 6 in Colorado, Launches SchoolFinder Solution, Creating Clear Visibility to the Many Schools and Programs Available to Families

GREELEY, Colo. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greeley-Evans School District 6, a district of over 23,000 students and 33 schools in Weld County in Colorado, has expanded its partnership with SchoolMint and selected SchoolFinder to provide a one-stop information resource for families in the school search process.

Stakeholders and participants in Greeley-Evans enrollment processes will benefit from SchoolMint’s award-winning software platform and district leaders will more effectively share information about all of the options available to families. The product will help the district reclaim control over their narrative and shape brand perception by amplifying the data families need to make informed decisions about their child(ren)’s education.

“We are excited to bring SchoolFinder to our community in order to empower our families in researching all facets of our many diverse programs, pathways, and schools with this one-stop-shop solution,” says Andrew Palmer, the district’s Director of Student Information Services.

Bryan MacDonald, CEO at SchoolMint, adds, “We are thrilled to be a trusted partner for Greeley-Evans and fully support their goal of closing information and equity gaps and empowering families who will now have a single-site resource to discover all available educational options. SchoolFinder furthers our mission to help schools attract, enroll, and engage students and their families.”

About Greeley-Evans

Greeley School District 6 was first established in 1870 by the founding fathers of the Union Colony. Evans had its own school district, also established in 1870. In 1962, Evans and Greeley merged school districts and established Greeley-Evans School District 6. District 6 has continued to grow over the years and is now the 13th largest school district in the state of Colorado. Greeley-Evans School District 6 serves more than 23,000 students in the communities of Greeley and Evans, Colorado and includes 27 district-operated schools and six charter schools.

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving over 4 million students and more than 10,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading K-12 provider of solutions for strategic enrollment management, student behavior improvement - Hero, and school safety - SureWatch. SchoolMint is transforming application & lottery management, registration/re-enrollment, tardy tracking, and positive behavior reinforcement to make school operations more efficient and fiscally sound. With products that put the family experience first, while generating powerful insights, the company is helping all schools across the K-12 landscape attract, enroll, and engage students. Their industry-leading SchoolFinder and MultApply products are bringing equity to school choice and search, and their innovative solutions are making unified enrollment, school climate, and culture improvement, and other student-centric ideals possible. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and has U.S. offices in San Francisco, Miami, and New York.

