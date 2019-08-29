AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AMEX Assurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” of AMEX Assurance Company (AMEX Assurance) (Itasca, IL). AMEX Assurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Express Company (American Express) [NYSE:AXP]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AMEX Assurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its very strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Amex Assurance’s very strong risk-adjusted capital position reflects its conservative loss reserving practices and favorable development trends, as well as strong liquidity measures. Partially offsetting these factors is the constrained surplus growth since the prior year’s net income was returned to its parent in the form of stockholder dividends.

Operating results have outperformed the commercial casualty composite by a wide margin historically. In addition, Amex Assurance has a favorable underwriting expense structure due to its low cost direct marking distribution platform. Although AMEX Assurance’s business profile has a limited scope as its emphasis is on travel-related and other ancillary products offered to American Express card members, it has an established reputation in the market with a strong distribution channel.

