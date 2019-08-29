HighWire Partners With SendGrid and AdButler to Drive Reader Engagement for Scholarly Publishers

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scholarly publishing technology provider, HighWire, today announced it has partnered with SendGrid and AdButler to offer publishers an enhanced email alerting service.

Email remains an important method of article discovery for researchers and the academic community. A recent study by Gardner & Inger showed that in 2018, two out of three of the most commonly-utilized methods of article discovery were email-based (with active search at number one).

SendGrid is a leader in email deliverability and successfully sends over 50 billion emails each month for internet and mobile-based organizations. Through the partnership, HighWire will leverage SendGrid’s modern template design features and robust delivery service to create and send publishers’ email alerts. With advanced, real-time analytics, publishers can access rich data on their email performance and with this insight, further customize their templates to increase engagement rates.

AdButler will enable publishers to present advertisements in their email alerts. With specialized functionality for email advertising and advanced statistics, our partnership with AdButler offers HighWire customers enhanced capabilities for quick and easy management of email ad campaigns.

These new partnerships allow HighWire customers to go beyond alerting to engagement, by offering tools to customize alerts and drive readers to topics of interest to them. With integrated advanced user analytics, publishers can better understand who their readers are and exactly what they want to access. This maximizes the value researchers derive from their engagement with the content, while opening up content cross-pollination opportunities for publishers and driving greater readership for authors.

Amongst the first scholarly publishers to benefit from HighWire’s new alerts service are Springer Publishing and McGraw-Hill Education.

Matt Zimmerman, Online Platform Director at Springer Publishing Company said: “Email alerting is a core component of our discovery strategy and with this new functionality we have far greater control. We can easily see how many people have signed up and opened emails at a global level, but also journal by journal. If that number is lower than expected, we know that very quickly and can start to think of better ways to get engage our readers. In the past we didn’t have an easy way to track any of this. By using the depth of data now available, we can better understand our readers' behaviors, what they will be interested in, and make informed changes.”

Commenting on the HighWire partnership, Nicole Nowak, Senior Account Manager at SendGrid said: “This is a powerful alliance of expertise. HighWire is at the pinnacle of technology for scholarly publishers and we’re delighted to partner to bring the benefits of our system to its community. Publishers will be able to look at their own open rates and click rates and establish a baseline against HighWire’s sector benchmark data, before using our solution to easily make enhancements.”

Rob Janes, Head of Sales and Support at AdButler said: “We’re very pleased to be able to partner with HighWire to serve society publishers. This is a great example of where we enable fully customizable email advertising, helping publishers combine direct sales and programmatic ad selling to maximize their revenue.”

Jim Longo, Vice President of Product Leadership & Design at HighWire added: “Our new alerts service enables publishers to drive engagements with their users in a much better way than we’ve ever done before. With SendGrid, our service is based on a very reliable system trusted by major brands. They have a lot of data available to analyze what matters in an email and how publishers can configure their emails to increase open rates and click-throughs. With improved email engagement rates, AdButler can help our publishers maximize the opportunity to serve relevant ads to their users.”

Find out more about HighWire’s new alerts service in this product spotlight:

https://www.highwirepress.com/discovery-and-analytics/highwire-product-spotlight-enhanced-alerting/

###

About HighWire

HighWire is a global provider of digital publishing solutions and platform expertise across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.

Born out of Stanford University, HighWire is backed by Stanford and private equity firm Accel-KKR, recently listed as the top founder-friendly investors for entrepreneurial partnership. This combination of deep digital understanding, academic expertise and strong financial backing makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for world-leading commercial and academic publishers.

For more information, please visit highwirepress.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.