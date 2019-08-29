Westlake Partners with MobilityWorks to Finance Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Financial Services announces partnership with MobilityWorks, a national wheelchair accessible van provider, to offer financing to customers looking for wheelchair accessible vehicles.

MobilityWorks will offer Westlake loans through their 84 dealership locations in 24 states. Westlake will finance the vehicle plus the cost of making it more wheelchair accessible at competitive loan structures with low down payment and low rate options.

“With Westlake’s extensive finance program, we are able to offer a variety of loans that fit the financial needs of customers at MobilityWorks,” stated Ian Anderson, Westlake Technology Holdings Group President. “Westlake’s loans are based on the value of the vehicle plus the cost of conversion, which benefits customers in need of a van that is wheelchair accessible by offering them financing options.”

Chris Paczak, VP of Business Development at MobilityWorks commented, “Our partnership with Westlake Financial gives our customers access to financing solutions that help support the MobilityWorks mission of Accessibility for All.”

Westlake Financial Services continues to experience growth through its nationwide dealer network. As the largest privately-held automotive lender, the company is active in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico, with a dealer base of over 20,000 franchise and independent dealerships. Westlake’s current portfolio of $9.8 billion includes originated auto loans and leases, direct-to-consumer loans, portfolio purchases and servicing, and dealer floor plan lines of credit.

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $9.8 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial Services originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and powersports dealers. Westlake also offers loan portfolio purchasing, credit facilities and portfolio servicing through their ALPS division (Advanced Lending & Portfolio Services); www.WestlakeALPS.com. Floor plan lines of credit are provided through their Westlake Flooring Services division, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com, shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc., a Nevada based auto lender, and indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Westlake subsidiary, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA). Dealer leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans are offered through Westlake Direct. Consumer title loans are through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary Loan Center, www.loancenter.com.

www.WestlakeFinancial.com

About MobilityWorks: MobilityWorks (aka WMK, LLC) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based Inc. 500 company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing privately held companies for the past ten years. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. Driverge, formally known as TransitWorks, is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. Learn more about MobilityWorks at http://www.mobilityworks.com.