Ellucian Announces First Ever Ellucian Collaboration Hub for the California Community Colleges

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the world’s leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, announced today that it will be creating the first Ellucian Collaboration Hub (ECH) to help address the long-term support, growth, and regulatory requirements of the California Community Colleges. The ECH will facilitate innovation and collaboration by focusing on the alignment of technology with industry leading business processes and support to aid in meeting the needs of the California Community Colleges.

“With Ellucian’s new Collaboration Hub, our district and over 70 more across our state system will have direct access to technology optimized to address our operational needs, as well as dedicated support for our regulatory environment,” said Foothill-De Anza Community College District Vice Chancellor, Technology Joseph Moreau. “We appreciate our continued partnership with Ellucian and their investment in helping the California Community Colleges to provide the best experience for its students, faculty and staff.”

“All California Community Colleges that become Banner or Colleague customers will have access to the Ellucian Collaboration Hub, an advanced, integrated support system that will help identify and address their unique challenges,” said Kari Branjord, Ellucian SVP of Digital Transformation. “From day one, they’ll receive substantial benefits, including rapid onboarding, tailored training and a team of functional and technical advisors to support requirements specific to the California Community Colleges.”

“The Ellucian Collaboration Hub is just one example of Ellucian’s significant and ongoing investment in the California Community Colleges,” said Laura Ipsen, Ellucian CEO. “We’re committed to supporting our customers with innovative, value-add, and user-focused solutions in every stage of their growth.”

The ECH will launch in a phased approach. During the initial phase, Ellucian will focus on establishing a virtual center to enrich the customer experience, starting with solution onboarding and continuing through product support. Ultimately, the ECH will grow to occupy a physical space that showcases the innovative ways in which Ellucian can work with the California Community Colleges and the Ellucian partner ecosystem to solve business challenges.

