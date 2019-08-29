CURE Media Group Expands Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With the Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates and research, announces the addition of the Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “The foundation works to positively impact the lives of those affected by hairy cell leukemia.”

The Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation is the only 501(c)(3) organization with a global reach dedicated solely to hairy cell leukemia (HCL). The foundation positively impacts patients through educational programming and resources, assistance in locating care and clinical trials, and connections to other patients. The foundation also funds promising research as well as a one-of-a-kind patient data registry to advance understanding of HCL and improve outcomes for patients in the long term.

“This exciting collaboration with CURE Media Group will further our mission to support all patients and caregivers affected by hairy cell leukemia, “ said Anna Lambertson, executive director of the Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation. “The reach of Curetoday.com and Cure Magazine will help us bring evidence-based information and the most up-to-date research in HCL to patients, whether they are newly diagnosed, have recently relapsed or are in remission.”

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with The Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation to support fundraising and educational initiatives for patients and families affected by HCL.

For more information about CURE Media Group’s SAP program, click here.

For more information about Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News® journal. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About the Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation

The Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation (HCLF) is the only 501c3 organization with a global reach dedicated solely to hairy cell leukemia (HCL). HCLF strives to improve outcomes for patients through high-caliber research in HCL, advancing knowledge about HCL among oncologists and hematologists, and by providing educational resources, comfort and support to patients and families. HCLF funds the most promising research and invests in early career researchers to support professional development and expand scientific and medical advances in HCL. HCLF also promotes collaboration and cooperation across an international network of institutions and convenes researchers and healthcare professionals to improve understanding and treatment of HCL. HCLF provides a range of educational initiatives and resources for patients and families around the world. www.hairycellleukemia.org