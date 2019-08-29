Banyan Investment Group Acquires 89-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Peoria East in Ill.

PEORIA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banyan Investment Group, an Inc. 5000 recognized hotel investment and management company that acquires and manages select-service hotels in the United States, today announced that it acquired the 89-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Peoria East. The company also will operate the hotel, its eighth acquisition from its recently launched BIG Hotels LP I, LLC fund.

“Due to our strong and longstanding industry relations, we were able to source this deal off-market at an attractive price at better than replacement costs,” said Rakesh Chauhan, president and CEO, Banyan Investment Group. “Equally important, this recently constructed property meets all our of acquisition criteria: it’s a strongly branded hotel in a market with exceptional demand generators that are able to better weather any fluctuations in the economy. Peoria is a strong and stable market, and we look forward to becoming an active member of the community.”

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Peoria East

Located at 200 Eastlight Court, the four-story hotel is situated at the Main Street Exit #95 off I-74. The hotel is in proximity to the Peoria Civic Center, Bradley University, Peoria International Airport, Caterpillar Corporate Headquarters, Peoria Civic Center, Bradley University, OSF St. Francis and Methodist Medical Centers, and the Par-A-Dice Riverboat Casino. Guest rooms provide flat-screen televisions, complimentary Wi-Fi and desks with ergonomic chairs, as well as coffeemakers. Suites have separate living areas with pull-out sofas, microwaves and minifridges. Hotel amenities include a complimentary breakfast daily, full kitchen with utensils, fitness center, indoor pool, hot tub, full service laundry and 24/7 business center.

Banyan Investment Group

With offices in Florida and Georgia, Banyan Investment Group is a hotel investment and management company that acquires and manages select-service hotels in the United States. The company has been listed as an Inc. 5000 member for the past seven, consecutive years. The company utilizes conservative forecasting, combined with a clear understanding of calculated risk taking, to make optimal investments with an overarching goal of exceeding stakeholder expectations of investment returns.