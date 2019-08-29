New Water Slide and New Name, Hurricane Harbor Coming to White Water Bay

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Water Bay will become Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City when the park opens next spring for the 2020 season. The Largest Waterpark in Oklahoma is also debuting an exhilarating, new high-speed racing complex—Wahoo Racer—a multi-lane water racing slide that gives riders two uniquely different experiences. The park will also receive numerous upgrades and bright, tropical theming throughout the 25-acre property.

“We are excited to add the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor name to our park. Six Flags is investing in new thrills and many other park enhancements to offer guests a bigger, better, wetter, waterpark experience,” said Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City General Manager Trevor Leonard. “Wahoo Racer is an exhilarating speed slide that thrill-seekers of all ages will want to race again and again for their chance to be crowned Wahoo Racer champion.”

The Wahoo Racer is a two-tiered mat racer offering a high-energy experience.

Highlights include:

A massive 40-foot tall slide complex with colorful enclosed tubes;

Nearly 300 feet of multiple twisting and turning racing lanes with a 360-degree loop; and

A surprise drop that transforms riders into racers as they zoom down aerodynamically designed water toboggans for the final stretch at speeds of up to 40-feet-per-second.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City is home to more than 30 award winning slides, rides and attractions and is the perfect destination for those lazy days of summer. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City offers thrills for the entire family with exhilarating slides, interactive play structures, a giant wave pool, lazy river, along with mini-versions of the park’s most popular rides for younger guests to enjoy.

For more information on Wahoo Racer and the 2020 season at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City, visit www.sixflags.com/whitewaterbay/newfor2020.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City is also announcing the start of 2020 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year—savings up to 70% off of a 2020 Pass.

August 29 through September 2, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City, Frontier City plus Six Flags Over Texas and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a Membership receive three free months and one free Golden Ticket valid for a friend’s free admission to visit almost any day this fall. Launched last year, the Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members. Members who sign up for Six Flags Membership Awards, the company’s new loyalty program exclusive to Members, earn points for almost everything they do at the park. Points can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

