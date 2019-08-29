Wipro, Google Cloud expand partnership to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for global enterprises. By collaborating with Google Cloud, Wipro will catalyse innovation for enterprises in industry verticals such as consumer goods, BFSI, semiconductor, and healthcare, through a ‘business-first’ strategy.

Wipro has a dedicated practice focused on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The practice powers business and technology transformation for enterprises and helps them win in an ‘experience economy’ through differentiated offerings around application modernization, data, analytics, artificial intelligence, SAP workload migration, and industrialized cloud migration at scale. Wipro leverages GCP to build industry-leading solutions and capabilities to help companies embark on their cloud journey.

Wipro’s industry-focused solutions, with Google Cloud technologies embedded at their core, will enable enterprises to future-proof their IT investments. Wipro’s Insights-as-a-Service solution - Data Discovery Platform (DDP) is available on GCP. The Data Discovery Platform accelerates insight-driven decision making through pre-built applications for specific industries such as banking and financial services, retail, energy, education, and manufacturing. The platform has 70+ use cases that address industry-specific key performance indicators.

In order to accelerate Google Cloud adoption across enterprises at scale, Wipro’s Cloud Studio and Enterprise Digital Operations Center have been integrated with Velostrata, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and other Google Cloud services to bring a DevOps-oriented pipeline approach to industrialized migration. Wipro will also integrate Anthos, Google’s open platform for managing applications in a multi-cloud world into these offerings to enable hybrid cloud deployments for its customers

Naidu Annamaneni, CIO and VP - Global IT, eSilicon Corporation said, “Wipro’s in-depth domain knowledge and cloud migration expertise is helping us to seamlessly move all our semiconductor design workloads that have been running on-premises to Google Cloud Platform. This is one of the first cloud migrations that will support semiconductor design with a full range of best-in-class design tools from multiple vendors. When complete, we expect to have a highly agile and scalable environment to deliver top-quality designs, improve time-to-market and enhance customer experience.”

Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President & Head – Cloud Services, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s comprehensive portfolio of offerings on Google Cloud is futuristic and innovation-focused. We equip our customers with the right tools to operate on a modern IT infrastructure, adopt a ‘business-first’ approach and be future-ready. In collaboration with Google, we aim to enable our customers to migrate faster, enhance their digital experiences and optimize business outcomes.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud said, “We’re excited that Wipro continues to invest in and grow its Google Cloud Practice. Wipro’s expertise in digital transformation solutions will be an asset for enterprise customers as they increasingly look to move critical workloads to Google Cloud.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.