SWISSTO12 partners with TYVAK to offer mini-GEO Telecom Satellite Missions.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SWISSto12, a provider of 3D-printed telecommunications equipment, and Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., a Terran Orbital Corporation, announced today a partnership to offer mini-GEO satellites.

“We are very excited about this partnership to enable and accelerate cost-effective, mini-GEO missions with SWISSto12 closing the gap through expertise and new technology applications,” said Marco Villa, COO of Tyvak. “Tyvak has invested in GEO bus technology for years and we are pleased to extend our reach and apply agile aerospace processes to the telecommunications sector.”

The evolution of mini GEO missions (GEO satellites of 100-500kg) is complementary to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellations offered by the satellite communications industry. However, the market lacks experienced and trusted mini-GEO solution providers that can offer reliability and high performance at a price point compatible with the market’s new expectations. The combination of Tyvak’s mission operations, platform, and payload expertise, along with SWISSto12’s end-to-end telecom payload and 3-D printed RF products, brings a new level of innovation to the GEO market. Together they will deliver highly efficient and customized min-GEO satellites at competitive costs, covering frequency bands from X-band to Ka-band and Q/V bands. Capitalizing on engineering teams from both Europe and the U.S., Tyvak and SWISSto12 aim to expedite the delivery of mini-GEO satellite fleets.

“There is a lot of opportunity in mini-GEO satellites but the pace of development and delivery is hindered by the availability of products that can truly handle the performance and cost challenges while mitigating the risks of space,” said Dr. Emile de Rijk, CEO of SWISSto12. “We are extremely excited to partner with Tyvak to enable new mission opportunities for the satellite communications industry.

SWISSto12 will be attending the World Satellite Business Summit in Paris, France, September 9 - 13. To meet with them at the event, contact here.

About SWISSto12

SWISSto12 is a leading provider of telecommunications equipment for the satellite and aerospace industries. The company’s advanced 3D printing technologies deliver lightweight, highly performing and competitive communication products and payload systems. SWISSto12’s lead customers in the space industry include Airbus Defense and Space, Thales Alenia Space, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions and the European Space Agency. For more information visit www.SWISSto12.ch or contact us at sales@swissto12.ch

About Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., a Terran Orbital Corporation

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Tyvak is a leading innovator and provider of end-to-end nanosatellite and microsatellite services and solutions for U.S. government agencies and commercial enterprises. The Company is a pioneer in the miniaturization of space technologies, making space responsive, with the ability to quickly and economically design, build and launch state-of-the-art satellites. For more information, please visit www.Tyvak.com or follow the Company @TyvakNanoSat