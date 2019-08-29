New Water Slide and New Name, Hurricane Harbor Coming to Magic Waters Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magic Waters, a Six Flags Waterpark, will be rebranded Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford when it opens for the 2020 season. To celebrate, the park will debut the Midwest’s first tailspin waterslide, Tidal Wave. This cutting-edge attraction will send riders rushing through three high-speed turns in a two-person inner tube. Tidal Wave will also feature AquaLucent technology, creating a dynamic, dreamlike experience with breathtaking color visuals and speed of light sensations. The park will also receive major upgrades and extensive tropical theming throughout the 30-acre property.

“Hurricane Harbor is the recognized brand name for Six Flags waterparks around the world and today’s announcement completes the first phase of our long-term plan,” said Six Flags Great America and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford President Hank Salemi. “Tidal Wave is like nothing our park guests have ever seen before. It will be the ‘must-do’ thrill experience of the summer and one worthy of the Hurricane Harbor name.”

Tidal Wave is a uniquely designed slide that gives riders the experience of limitless wave riding with a swirling descent from 43 feet above the ground. Riders will slalom and swirl through multiple high-banked turns and be awestruck by the radiant AquaLucent special effects during the plunging descent.

Tidal Wave highlights include:

The Midwest’s first and only tailspin waterslide;

A 43 ft. swirling, spinning descent;

Three whirling high-speed turns;

Vibrant AquaLucent visual effects; and

Hurricane Harbor Rockford's 12th waterslide.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford will receive numerous upgrades for the 2020 season, including bold, new theming, along with renovated dining areas and retail shops. Many of the waterslides and attractions will receive fresh, tropical colored paint and new signage.

For more information on Tidal Wave and the 2020 season at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford, visit sixflags.com/magicwaters/newfor2020.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford is also announcing the start of 2020 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year— savings up to 70% off of a 2020 Pass.

August 29 through September 2, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Hurricane Harbor Rockford and Six Flags Great America, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a Membership receive three free months and one free Golden Ticket valid for a friend’s free admission to visit almost any day this fall. Launched last year, the Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, 50% of almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members. Members who sign up for Six Flags Membership Rewards, the company’s new loyalty program exclusive to Members, earn points for almost everything they do at the park. Points can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

