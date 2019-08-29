Base Food Partners With Ramen Nagi to Showcase Nutritionally-Balanced Noodles With Flavorful Flair

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Base Food, a Tokyo-based food tech company that is reimagining staple foods and wholesome eating, and Ramen Nagi, the internationally acclaimed Japanese noodle chain and Silicon Valley’s top ramen house, yesterday hosted a private tasting for media and food industry critics at Ramen Nagi’s popular Palo Alto restaurant. Attendees had the opportunity to taste the Base Veggie King Bowl - a collaboration dish showcasing Base Food’s signature nutritionally-balanced noodles prepared with Ramen Nagi’s specialty vegetarian miso broth and colorful ingredients. The event was a kick-off to Base Food’s upcoming consumer launch of its Base Noodles product in the United States.

Since launching in Japan in 2016, Base Food has generated significant buzz overseas for replacing conventional, “empty-carb” noodles with a convenient, more nutritious alternative. Base Noodles take just two minutes to prepare and contain more than a third of the FDA’s daily recommended vitamins and minerals, along with 29 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. However, it’s the product’s quality that truly sets it apart.

“Our noodles are not only balanced and nutrient-rich, they’re chef-crafted and restaurant-quality,” said Shun Hashimoto, Base Food CEO. “We believe that flavor and texture are paramount, and we’ve developed the product with that in mind. It was important that our first American customers see and taste what Base Noodles has to offer, and how better to do that than to team up with the world’s most celebrated ramen maker and universal noodle creator– Ramen Nagi?”

With more than 35 locations worldwide, Ramen Nagi is one of the most recognizable names on the Ramen scene. Its downtown Palo Alto location, its first U.S. restaurant, opened last year and has been met with accolades from critics and patrons, with a line of 50 or more customers wrapped around the corner most days of the week.

“The taste of noodles and the freedom of cooking is evolving to incorporate new food cultures and trends, and Ramen Nagi is on the cutting edge,” said Ramen Nagi Chef Satoshi Ikuta. “Our collaboration with Base Food reflects our mission to connect the world through noodles, by expanding the deliciousness and fun that can only be achieved with ramen. We want to push the boundaries of ramen to spread its taste and enjoyment to as many people as possible; this collaboration is one exciting example of this,” he said.

The Base Veggie King Bowl collaboration dish will be available for order at Ramen Nagi’s Palo Alto and Santa Clara restaurants for a limited time starting September 2. Base Noodles will be available for purchase online beginning September 2019. Consumers can pre-order at https://basefood.us

About Base Food

Headquartered in Tokyo, Base Food is reimagining staple ingredients and wholesome eating. From bread to noodles, we produce high-quality, flavorful products that are nutritionally-balanced and convenient. We believe “good food” should be good for you. Launched in 2016 by Shun Hashimoto, investors include Rakuten Ventures, Global Brain and XTech Ventures. For more information, visit https://basefood.us

About Ramen Nagi

Founded in 2004 by Chef Satoshi Ikuta, Ramen Nagi has gained popularity all over Asia with over 35 locations. This authentic ramen shop is known for their perfect noodles and both traditional and fusion broth flavors. Diners are treated to a lively culinary show each time they dine. Bar seating for quick bites surrounds an open kitchen in addition to larger tables that encourage slightly longer social experiences. Ramen Nagi expanded to the U.S. in 2018 with shops in Palo Alto and at Westfield Valley Fair. For more information, please visit www.ramennagiusa.com or follow Ramen Nagi on Facebook and Instagram.