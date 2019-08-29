SpotHero and The Parking Spot Announce Preferred Partnership to Power Digital Parking Reservations Near Airports Nationwide

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As 17.5 million passengers prepare to travel through the nation’s airports this Labor Day weekend, SpotHero, the largest place to buy and sell parking in North America, and The Parking Spot, the largest owner and operator of near-airport parking properties, today announced a preferred partnership to simplify airport parking and reduce travel stress at 23 airports nationwide. Airport travelers can now find, book and access parking at 35 of The Parking Spot’s 39 locations using the SpotHero mobile app or website with promotional pricing in time for Labor Day. The remaining locations will launch in the coming weeks.

SpotHero and The Parking Spot share a vision to make travel less stressful and more enjoyable for passengers. Drivers who use any of The Parking Spot’s convenient locations are treated to a superior airport parking experience: conveniently located, well-lit, 24-hour facilities, offering options such as car washes, valet service, luggage assistance, complimentary beverages and covered parking. All locations offer continuous and on-demand shuttle service.

“Travelers are used to managing every aspect of their travel experience from the palm of their hands. Parking should be no different. The Parking Spot’s market leadership, focus on hospitality-level service and best-in-class customer experience help us further deliver on this promise,” said Paolo Lorenzoni, VP of Strategic Verticals at SpotHero.

“Partnering with a market leader like SpotHero allows The Parking Spot to reach a much larger audience of drivers who trust the SpotHero brand to help them find convenient, affordable parking across the country,” said Lauren Rocklin, Senior Vice President of Marketing for The Parking Spot. “We are excited about the opportunity to introduce millions of SpotHero users to The Parking Spot airport experience.”

SpotHero is driving the digital transformation of the $20B off-street parking industry. The company offers commuter, monthly, event and airport parking solutions with hardware and software for drivers, parking operators and property owners. SpotHero is now available near 60 airports in the US and Canada. Earlier this year, SpotHero announced an on-airport partnership with Toronto Pearson International Airport to give passengers easy and convenient transportation options at every price point. In 2018, SpotHero’s airport business grew 120% year over year.

About SpotHero

SpotHero is the digital parking leader and the largest place to buy and sell parking in North America. Millions of drivers use SpotHero’s mobile apps and websites to find, book and access off-street parking in 7,000 locations across 300 cities. Leading mobility companies use the SpotHero platform to power seamless parking at scale for fleets, connected cars, and urban mobility solutions. For more information, visit SpotHero.com.

About The Parking Spot

As the nation's largest near-airport parking company, with 39 convenient locations at 23 major U.S. airports, The Parking Spot makes airport travel simple and seamless. Our friendly, courteous team members, outstanding value, unmatched customer service commitment and industry-leading Spot Club loyalty program combine to ensure that The Parking Spot is the best part of our guests' travel experience. For more information, please visit www.theparkingspot.com or follow The Parking Spot on Twitter @theparkingspot, on Instagram @theparkingspotofficial and on Facebook.