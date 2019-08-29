Bojangles'® Engages EP+Co as Agency of Record

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bojangles’, Inc. has appointed EP+Co as its lead creative agency, following a demanding review process.

EP+Co will handle advertising for Bojangles’ effective October 1. The primary scope will consist of traditional advertising capabilities, including in-store marketing, social content, brand strategy and planning.

Jackie Woodward, Bojangles’ Chief Marketing Officer said, “We met passionate agency teams during our search and were impressed with the caliber of thinking, quality people and love of Bojangles’ from all. Our decision came down to the best fit with EP+Co based on their creative insights into our brand and customers. EP+Co brought us fresh, bold ideas that are going to resonate with both our current and future customers. We loved their forward-looking approach and the energy they are going to infuse in our brand and business.”

Bojangles’ began the agency search process earlier this year, enlisting the assistance of Joanne Davis Consulting out of New York.

“There’s no one like Bojangles’. They have a truly differentiated offering in the category, an extremely talented and passionate leadership team and dedicated franchisees that are committed to doing great things with their business,” said Con Williamson, President and Chief Creative Officer at EP+Co. “They’ve got big plans for their future, so we are thrilled they’ve chosen us to play a part in helping bring that vision to life. It’s gonna’ be fun!”

About EP+Co

Named to AdAge A-list 2019 Standout and PR Weeks 2019 Top 5 Up and Coming Agencies, EP+Co is headquartered in Greenville, SC with a supporting office in New York City. Known for Reimagining Heritage Brands, EP+Co leads creative for some of America’s most iconic brands; Denny’s Diner, Lowes Home Improvement, Mens Wearhouse, John Deere, Morgan Stanley and Tempur Sealy International. EP+Co also leads content/social work for one of America’s largest social media platforms LinkedIn as well as content for 20th Century Fox, Disney, Lionsgate & ESPN College Gameday.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. As of June 30, 2019, Bojangles’ had 763 system-wide restaurants, of which 320 were company-operated and 443 were franchised. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.