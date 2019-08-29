Athena Home Loans Partners with Q2’s Cloud Lending to Provide Digital-First Mortgage Lending Experience

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that Athena Home Loans (Athena), one of Australia's first pure digital mortgage providers, selected Cloud Lending (CL), a Q2 company, as its digital lending platform provider.

Leveraging the power of CL Originate™ and CL Loan™, Athena chose CL for its digital-first capabilities, highly configurable solution, security features and Salesforce integration designed to enhance the customer experience.

“Athena was founded to upend the Australian mortgage lending industry, which by nature is designed to keep people in debt to their loans,” said Nathan Walsh, co-founder and CEO of Athena Home Loans. “We’ve created a loan approval process that is 100 percent transparent and is designed exclusively for the borrower. Cloud Lending’s platform also creates new efficiencies for us on the back end, allowing us to pass those savings onto our customers, who are now getting a superior experience, competitive interest rates, faster payoffs and no fees all in the same place.”

Founded in 2017, Athena formally launched its platform in February 2019, surpassing $250 million in home loan applications within the first three days of launch. Through Athena’s loan platform, powered by CL, users can apply for a loan in as little as 15 minutes and receive a decision in a matter of minutes.

“We’re proud to partner with Athena to fulfill its vision of a simpler, better borrower experience,” said Snehal Fulzele, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud Lending at Q2. “Through Cloud Lending’s platform, Athena can originate, settle and manage loans through configurable and automated workflows to scale its loan portfolio and transform the digital lending process for its customers.”

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a secure, cloud-based digital transformation solutions company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Since 2004, it has been our mission to build stronger communities by strengthening their financial institutions. Our digital banking solutions for deposits, money movement, lending, leasing, security and fraud enable financial institutions to deliver a better financial experience to their account holders. Our bank and credit union customers, along with emerging financial services providers, also benefit from actionable data analytics and access to open technology tools. To learn more about Q2, visit www.q2ebanking.com.

About Athena Home Loans

Backed by a number of leading financiers including Macquarie Bank, HostPlus, Square Peg, AirTree and Apex, Athena is here to help Australians pay off their home loan faster. Athena was founded in June 2017 by Nathan Walsh and Michael Starkey to revolutionise the home loans industry and make it better in every way. Athena built an innovative digital home loan platform to deliver savings to borrowers, backed by local home loan experts, seven days a week. They have built an experienced executive team with a track record of delivering innovative products and outstanding customer experiences.