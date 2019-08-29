 Two Villainous New Thrill Rides Coming to Six Flags Over Georgia in 2020

(Image) Poison Ivy Toxic Twister features a wicked twist on a family classic. Individual pods spin counterclockwise, gluing riders to the sides with centrifugal force, while the entire ride swirls in the opposite direction to create a scrambling experience. (Photo: Six Flags)

(Image) Riders board an open-air seat with feet dangling below on Catwoman Whip. As the giant wheel begins to whip around horizontally, the entire ride lifts to heights reaching 67 feet into the air and tilt to a vertical position, rotating round and round at a high speed. (Photo: Six Flags)

(B ROLL) Six Flags Over Georgia — the Thrill Capital of the South— introduces two new villainous thrill rides are spinning into Six Flags Over Georgia in 2020. Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Twister will both offer topsy-turvy experiences in an all-new Gotham City section of the park.

AUSTELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Over Georgia—the Thrill Capital of the South—in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC, announces two, new innovative ride experiences for the 2020 season. Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Twister will be the latest additions to the park’s impressive lineup of ultimate heart-pumping thrills for guests of all ages. The two exciting attractions, new theming and revamped food and shopping locations will debut in the new Gotham City section next year.

“Every year, Six Flags creates innovative, new ride experiences for thrill-seekers of all ages,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Twister will be sensational new additions to our ride arsenal that features the biggest and best variety of rides in the region.”

Guests will soar seven stories high as they prepare for an adrenaline-charged flight on Catwoman Whip, featuring:

A super-sized wheel spinning horizontally, as a giant arm lifts and tilts the wheel to a vertical position;

High-speed rotations spin round and round, reaching heights of 67 feet in the air; and

An exhilarating flight in 24 open-air seats with feet dangling below.

Poison Ivy Toxic Twister sends 36 riders swirling on a dizzying journey, featuring:

A giant center rotating arm rotates riders in pods as they experience centrifugal force;

Pods spin counter clockwise, while the ride turns in the opposite direction; and

Riders in groups of three, all connected in 12 clusters, twist and churn at high speeds.

The all-new Gotham City featuring Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Twister will open in late spring 2020. Additional exciting announcements regarding 2020 will be announced soon. For more information about these attractions and the 2020 season at Six Flags Over Georgia, visit www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/newfor2020.

Six Flags Over Georgia is also announcing the start of 2020 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year—savings up to 70% off of a 2020 Pass.

August 29 through September 2, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Over Georgia, Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags White Water and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a Membership receive three free months and one free Golden Ticket valid for a friend’s free admission to visit almost any day this fall. Launched last year, the Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members. Members who sign up for Six Flags Membership Rewards, the company’s new loyalty program exclusive to Members, earn points for almost everything they do at the park. Points can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

Home to iconic and globally recognized Super Heroes Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world and a creative unit of WarnerMedia, publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year. Founded in 1934 with the launch of Detective Comics, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia properties.

BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s19)