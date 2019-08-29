Commercial Alliance of REALTORS® West Michigan Extends Catylist Commercial Listing Service Agreement

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Commercial Alliance of REALTORS® West Michigan (CARWM) recently renewed its contract with Catylist Commercial Real Estate Technology. The CARWM service is the predominant commercial listing service in West Michigan and connects commercial professionals with owners, tenants and investors looking to buy, sell and lease properties at www.carwm.com.

According to Shari Veldman, Executive Director for CARWM, the choice to work with Catylist originally and continue the relationship into the future was an easy one.

“The Commercial Alliance of REALTORS® Board of Directors believes in the functionality, usability and value delivered by the Catylist system,” Veldman continued. “As the Alliance enters into its seventh year using the platform, the membership will continue to benefit as additional enhancements and upgraded technologies are introduced."

With more than 500 members, ranging from one-man shops to large national brokerage firms, CARWM showcases over 4,000 commercial properties for sale or lease in West Michigan. In addition to exposure throughout its coverage area, members of the CARWM platform benefit from enhanced state-wide exposure from a neighboring association—the Commercial Board of REALTORS® Michigan (CBOR), which is also powered by Catylist—and nationally on Catylist’s Commercial Exchange marketplace (www.commercialexchange.com).

About the Commercial Alliance of REALTORS® West Michigan

The Commercial Alliance of REALTORS® serves commercial real estate practitioners throughout West Michigan. Visit www.carwm.com to search available properties and to learn more about the organization.

About Catylist

For 18 years Catylist has been building commercial real estate technology, tailored to local markets. These customized listing databases serve as the most trusted source for CRE information in more than 50 markets in North America. Through Commercial Exchange, Catylist provides a free-to-search, national marketplace that brings together exclusive listings from its national network of CRE professionals. Learn more at www.catylist.com.