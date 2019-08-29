Exmark Helps College Sports Fans Get Back to the Game Faster

BEATRICE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a proud supporter of university athletics, Exmark is offering fans a way to get mowing done faster and easier, all while showing their school pride. Exmark’s Take It To The House sales event kicks off September 1 and will run through October 31, 2019.

For a limited time, when fans purchase select Exmark Radius or Lazer Z zero-turn mowers, they can purchase an upgrade to a collegiate, limited-edition full-suspension seat. Not only does the seat show their fandom, but the full-suspension system also offers a dramatic improvement in comfort compared to non-suspension designs.

Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said the company’s partnership with more than 30 leading universities across the country gives fans a new way to show their team pride while also enjoying more of their weekends.

“Whether it’s game time, or additional time with family and friends, more free time is what we all want. With an Exmark zero-turn mower, it’s easier than ever to finish yard work faster and spend more time doing the things you love.”

“Exmark mowers are trusted 2-to-1 over the next best-selling brand of zero-turn mowers by landscape professionals. Whether for cut quality, durability, operator comfort or another reason, Exmark is renowned for its industry leading innovation and value.”

Visit Exmark.com/college to learn more about the 2019 Exmark Take It To The House sales event, including available models, participating dealers, complete offer details and a listing of the more than 30 available collegiate seats.

