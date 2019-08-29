World’s Tallest Water Coaster to Debut at Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America, the Thrill Capital of Midwest, announces details about Tsunami Surge, the world’s tallest water coaster, debuting in 2020.

GURNEE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Great America—the Thrill Capital of the Midwest—today announced an innovative, record-breaking new water coaster coming to the park’s Hurricane Harbor in 2020―Tsunami Surge. This-state-of-the-art water attraction will be the tallest water coaster in the world towering over 86 feet high, using water-blasting jet-propulsion technology for lightning fast uphill speeds and adrenaline-pumping drops. The thrilling, new coaster will propel riders through 950 feet of slides and tunnels at a speed of 42 feet per second. In addition—for the first time at any Six Flags park—Tsunami Surge will feature new, AquaLucent visual effects that create mind-blowing bursts of colors and dreamlike patterns, intensifying the ride experience as guests race through the tubes for a sensational finale.

“Six Flags is the undisputed leader in delivering record-breaking rides and world-class thrills,” said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. “The new Tsunami Surge water coaster is in a class all by itself, defying gravity to blast riders uphill through 950 feet of exhilarating drops, twists and turns. This exciting, new addition is the perfect complement to an already incredible lineup of the biggest and most innovative attractions in the Midwest.”

Tsunami Surge highlights include:

A world record-breaking height of 86 feet;

An incredible 950-ft. long and 8 stories high;

Speeding riders through twists and tunnels at over 28 mph;

Three gravity-defying uphill blasts using water to propel riders over 950 feet of enclosed tunnels and open air slides;

Five winding hairpin turns;

Five breathtaking drops; and

A unique ride experience with AquaLucent effects.

Tsunami Surge will be the waterpark’s 25th attraction and is scheduled to debut during the 2020 season in the Riptide Bay area of Hurricane Harbor.

For more information on Tsunami Surge and the 2020 season at Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor, visit www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/newfor2020.

Six Flags Great America is also announcing the start of 2020 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year—savings up to 70% off of a 2020 Season Pass.

August 29 - September 2, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Season Pass with every pass purchased. Gold Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Great America, Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a Membership receive three free months and one free Golden Ticket valid for a friend’s free admission to visit almost any day this fall. Launched last year, the Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members. Members who sign up for Six Flags Membership Rewards, the company’s new loyalty program exclusive to Members, earn points for almost everything they do at the park. Points can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

