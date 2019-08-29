New Spinning Roller Coaster Sidewinder Safari, Slithers into Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in 2020

Sidewinder Safari is a thrilling new family coaster coming to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, where guests will be sent on a wild ride featuring 1,378 feet of slithering track, multiple 360 degree sideway spins, rapid-strike drops, and hairpin curves. (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom announces the addition of Sidewinder Safari. The unique attraction features encounters with live snakes and other reptile species in a jungle-like setting before boarding spinning coaster vehicles for an exhilarating experience families and teens alike will enjoy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sidewinder Safari, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom's 12th roller coaster, is a one-of-a-kind, combination thrilling family coaster and animal exhibit experience. Guests will be immersed in a jungle-like setting with live snakes, lizards and other reptiles before being sent on a wild spinning roller coaster ride featuring rapid-strike drops and hairpin curves along 1,378 feet of slithering track.

Sidewinder Safari, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom's 12th roller coaster, is a one-of-a-kind, combination thrilling family coaster and animal exhibit experience. Guests will be immersed in a jungle-like setting with live snakes, lizards and other reptiles before being sent on a wild spinning roller coaster ride featuring rapid-strike drops and hairpin curves along 1,378 feet of slithering track.

VALLEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Thrill Capital of Northern California, today announced the addition of a one-of-a-kind, combination thrilling family coaster and animal exhibit experience—Sidewinder Safari. Featuring live rattlesnakes and other reptile species, guests will be immersed in a jungle-like setting as they prepare for a wild ride along 1,378 feet of slithering track. This venomous, new attraction is the year-round theme park’s 12th roller coaster.

“As the world leader in thrills, Six Flags continues to raise the bar to deliver the most unique and innovative experiences in the industry,” said Park President Don McCoy. “Sidewinder Safari is unlike any other ride in Northern California, featuring the thrill of a unique, spinning roller coaster combined with an up-close-and-personal reptile encounter for an unparalleled ‘wow’ experience. This is also the park’s 12th coaster, making it the home of the most coasters in Northern California.”

Before boarding Sidewinder Safari, guests will enter a safari-themed queue line. With snakes, lizards and other reptiles surrounding them, guests will board spinning coaster vehicles for an exhilarating experience families and teens alike will enjoy.

Other Sidewinder Safari highlights include:

Multiple 360 degree sideway spins;

Rapid-strike drops;

Twisting and turning hairpin curves;

Cars that allow four people to enjoy the fun together.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom features more than 60 rides and attractions, including unique, up close and interactive animal experiences. For more information about Sidewinder Safari and next season, visit sixflags.com/discoverykingdom/newfor2020.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is also announcing the start of 2020 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year — savings up to 75% off of a 2020 Pass.

August 29 through September 2, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a Membership receive three free months and a Golden Ticket to bring a friend free any day for the rest of the 2019 season. Launched last year, the Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members. Members who sign up for Six Flags Membership Rewards, the company’s new loyalty program exclusive to Members, earn points for almost everything they do at the park. Points can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter @sixflagsdk

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/discoverykingdom

Follow us on Instagram @sixflagsdiscoverykingdom