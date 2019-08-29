DMV’s Tallest, Fastest Pendulum Ride Coming to Six Flags America in 2020

UPPER MARLBORO, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags America, DC’s Thrill Capital, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, today announced its newest attraction — Harley Quinn Spinsanity — will make its debut in 2020. The oversized giant pendulum ride named after the iconic DC Super Villain Harley Quinn, promises to deliver epic high-flying excitement as it spins and swings to breathtaking heights.

“Six Flags takes pride in delivering innovative, new, groundbreaking attractions every season,” said Park President Rick Howarth. “Our thrill-seeking guests will love this next-generation ride that offers a jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind experience. Harley Quinn Spinsanity will be the tallest, fastest and most extreme pendulum ride in all of DC, Maryland and Virginia combined.”

The towering, impressive giant disc will reach speeds up to 70 miles per hour as it whips back and forth going higher and higher while constantly spinning, giving riders an exhilarating riding experience. Members and Season Pass Holders will have the first opportunity to ride it when it opens for the 2020 season.

Harley Quinn Spinsanity highlights include:

40 riders will be powered 15 stories in the air at speeds of 70 miles per hour;

The ride swings back and forth while rotating counterclockwise;

As guests swing higher and higher, they will experience a feeling of weightlessness at 147 feet in the air before plunging downward from 15 stories; and

This is the tallest, fastest and most extreme pendulum ride in all of DC, Maryland and Virginia

Harley Quinn Spinsanity will take her rightful villainous place across from THE JOKER’S Jinx and RIDDLE Me This in the park’s GOTHAM CITY section.

For more information on Harley Quinn Spinsanity and next season at Six Flags America, visit https://www.sixflags.com/america/newfor2020

Six Flags America is also announcing the start of 2020 Season Passes with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year—savings up to 70% off on a 2020 Pass.

August 29 through September 2, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Season Passes include admission to Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a Membership receive three free months and a Golden Ticket valid for a friend’s free admission to visit almost any day this fall. Launched last year, the Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members. Members can also earn points for almost everything they do at the park, which can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

