Jersey Devil Coaster Will Shatter Three World Records in 2020 at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Six Flags Great Adventure will shatter three world records in 2020 with Jersey Devil Coaster -- the tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster on the planet.

JACKSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the edge of the New Jersey Pine Barrens, Six Flags Great Adventure, the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park, today announced that a menacing coaster of legendary proportions—the tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster—Jersey Devil Coaster, will make its world debut in 2020. Towering 13 stories, at speeds up to 58 mph, riders will soar single file through the dark and foreboding woods over 3,000 feet of track. Inspired by infamous New Jersey mythology, the cutting-edge coaster will feature five intense elements including two dramatic inversions.

Legend says the Jersey Devil has haunted the Pine Barrens for centuries, soaring stealthily through the woods in the dark of night before attacking its prey. Modern-day folklore even places this beast near the theme park’s Great Lake, with its menacing, curled horns manifesting under a full moon.

“Six Flags Great Adventure is home to the best and most innovative roller coasters on the planet, and we are thrilled to expand our unrivaled collection with the Jersey Devil Coaster,” said Park President John Winkler. “Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years, and this iconic piece of New Jersey history inspired the design for this monstrous scream machine.”

Key features of the Jersey Devil Coaster include:

Four sleek trains of 12 passengers each sitting low and inline style (one rider per row) with their legs straddling either side of the monorail track;

3,000 feet of soaring, single-rail, I-beam track;

Tension-building ascent up a towering, 130-foot lift hill;

Flying at speeds up to 58 mph;

Three intense elements including a steep 87-degree first drop, raven dive and overbank cutback; and

Two dramatic inversions including a 180-degree stall and zero-gravity roll.

Riders must meet the 48-inch height requirement. Jersey Devil Coaster will debut in the summer of 2020. It will be located along the lakefront near Safari Kids and Congo Rapids.

For more information about Jersey Devil Coaster and next season at Six Flags Great Adventure, visit www.sixflags.com/greatadventure/attractions/newfor2020

Six Flags Great Adventure is also announcing the start of 2020 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year — savings up to 70% off of a 2020 Pass.

August 29 through September 2, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests who sign up for a Membership receive three free months and one free Golden Ticket valid for a friend’s free admission to visit almost any day this fall. Launched last year, the Six Flags Membership program offers guests a wide range of valuable benefits such as preferred parking every visit, unlimited soft drinks, 50% off almost all food and merchandise in the park, and exclusive perks that are only available to Members. Members who sign up for Six Flags Membership Awards, the company’s new loyalty program exclusive to Members, earn points for almost everything they do at the park. Points can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences.

