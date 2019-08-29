Ingenico ePayments enables YOOZOO Games Global Expansion

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingenico ePayments, the ecommerce division of Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, announced that it will provide payment services to YOOZOO Games, the distributor of popular games such as Game of Thrones Winter is Coming and Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac. Ingenico’s payment systems will support the global gaming company to expand internationally.

With Ingenico, YOOZOO Games will reach a greater number of gamers across the world through Ingenico Connect, a mobile-first platform offering payment across multiple devices. Ingenico Connect provides a wide range of alternative payment methods, crucial for gaming companies who target young digital consumers.

YOOZOO has successfully developed a global intellectual-property strategy, including hit titles Game of Thrones Winter is Coming and Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac. As the officially licensed PC browser game, Game of Thrones Winter is Coming is loved by millions of players around the world. Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac, officially authorized by Masami Kurumada, restores the classic comic and is already the #1 grossing RPG in Hong Kong and Taiwan. A European and North America release will go out in early September.

“Ingenico is the perfect partner for a notable gaming merchant like YOOZOO Games to expand into overseas markets”, says Nathan Salisbury, General Manager, Asia Pacific of Ingenico ePayments. “Ingenico ePayments has been at the forefront of global massively multiplayer online (MMO) gaming payments for more than 15 years. Since gaming payments are low in transaction value but high in frequency and fraud risk, our expertise in payments conversion & optimisation will benefit YOOZOO Games immensely.”

“With game releases planned for Europe and North America in the near future, we expect to attract gamers from all over the world,” said Liu Wanqin, Vice President of Overseas Publishing, YOOZOO Games. “As we expand internationally, we have to make online payments seamless and safe both across different regions and across different devices. Our partnership with Ingenico makes this happen.”

