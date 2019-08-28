Cengage Moves to the Cloud and Provides Superior Learning Experiences with the Okta Identity Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced Cengage, the largest U.S.-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education operating in 40 countries, implemented Okta’s Workforce Identity and Customer Identity products to drive both IT modernization and digital transformation efforts. With the Okta Identity Cloud, Cengage connects its global workforce to best-of-breed cloud applications as well as enables its extended user base — students, instructors, and administrators — to securely access its online learning tools and resources. Okta also announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter and new customers and deployments in Q2 FY2020, including American Century Investments, Cox Automotive, Discovery, Engie, Pacific Life, Quantcast, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and WeWork.

“We make our customers successful by enabling them to use any technology. Cengage is leveraging the Okta Identity Cloud to securely provide its workforce with the tools they need to be the most productive and to connect its customers with a secure and seamless digital experience,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “We’re excited to partner with Cengage as the company innovates and disrupts the education space with technology.”

In order to provide the best learning experience possible, Cengage abandoned its homegrown customer identity solution in favor of a scalable, secure, cloud-hosted, identity platform. With Okta’s Customer Identity products, including Authentication, Authorization, and User Management, Cengage has simplified the account creation and login experience, reduced customer service call volume, and improved user analytics across all of its platforms and systems. With Okta, Cengage already secures tens of millions of students, instructors, and administrators who leverage its platform to access learning materials today, and Cengage plans to scale to include millions of additional users in the coming years.

Cengage also deployed Okta Workforce Identity products, including Single Sign-on, Universal Directory, Multi-factor Authentication, and Lifecycle Management, to empower thousands of Cengage employees and contractors to securely access critical applications such as Office 365, Workday, Slack, and more.

“We're on a mission to make every student a confident learner. In order to do that, we need to provide our team and constituents with flexibility and tools that give them access to content where and when they need it,” said George Moore, Chief Technology Officer, Cengage. “Okta enables us to put learning first, empowering us to focus on our core competencies while providing our users with a secure, scalable identity management system. As we continue to invest in technology to evolve our business, Okta will be a key part of our transformation, supporting us as we scale and grow our product offerings.”

In its second quarter of fiscal year 2020, Okta grew its total customers to more than 7,000 organizations, with 1,222 customers with annual contract value above $100,000. The recent wins are part of continued momentum for the company. Okta was named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management where the company placed highest for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision. Okta was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q2 2019, as well as the introduction of new products and expanded functionality at Oktane19, including Okta Advanced Server Access, Okta Hooks, the Okta Identity Engine, and Okta Access Gateway.

