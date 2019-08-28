Workiva Announces 50 Customer and Partner Speakers and More Than 80 Sessions for Eighth Annual User Conference

Workiva Announces 50 Customer and Partner Speakers and More Than 80 Sessions for Eighth Annual User Conference

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workiva (NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected reporting and compliance solutions, today announced that more than 50 customers and partners will speak during Amplify, its eighth annual user conference from September 9 to 12 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Conference Center in Dallas.

Workiva Amplify brings together users and industry leaders for three days of learning, networking, sharing best practices and hands-on training. The conference is expected to draw more than 1,800 attendees from accounting, finance, compliance, risk and operations teams.

Conference highlights include:

Keynote speech by Sal Khan, Founder of Khan Academy

Hands-on training, including connected reporting and Wdata

Roundtables with industry leaders on changing regulations in North America, EMEA and APAC

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) compliance, eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) and Inline XBRL

Networking with more than 1,800 peers

Learning from Workiva partners

More than 15 CPE credits

Entertainment by the X Ambassadors

Registration for the Workiva Amplify user conference is open now. Details can be found at workiva.com/amplify.

About Workiva Amplify

Workiva Amplify is the annual Workiva user conference. In 2019, it expects to bring together over 1,800 accounting, finance and compliance professionals; industry leaders and Workiva experts. The four-day conference provides training and professional development, continuing education credits, best practices and networking.

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading provider of connected reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Request a Workiva demo: www.workiva.com/request-demo

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva

Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/

Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.