NeurologyLive® Launches Advances in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease Video Series

An expert panel reviews the causes of Alzheimer disease, as well as strategies used to detect mild cases and cognitive impairment.

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeurologyLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals treating neurological diseases with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, presents its most recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, “Advances in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.” The video series welcomes several experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) who will discuss the causes and detection of AD as well as updates on treatment.

“Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible brain disorder that affects an individual’s memory and ability to carry out the simplest tasks,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of NeurologyLive®. “During this video series, our experts come together to discuss advances in diagnosis and clinical trials and provide perspective on how new data can be applied to the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The panel features five distinguished experts:

Jeffrey L. Cummings, M.D., Sc.D. , research professor, department of brain health, UNLV and founding director, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, as moderator,

, research professor, department of brain health, UNLV and founding director, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, as moderator, Alireza Atri, M.D., Ph.D. , medical director, Banner Sun Health Research Institute.

, medical director, Banner Sun Health Research Institute. Richard S. Isaacson, M.D. , director, Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic, Weill Cornell Medical College and NewYork-Presbyterian

, director, Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic, Weill Cornell Medical College and NewYork-Presbyterian Elaine R. Peskind, M.D. , Friends of the Alzheimer’s Research Endowed Professor of Psychiatry University of Washington School of Medicine.

, Friends of the Alzheimer’s Research Endowed Professor of Psychiatry University of Washington School of Medicine. Marwan Sabbagh, M.D., director, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

This “Peer Exchange” series begins with a discussion of the possible causes of the disease, as well as strategies for detection. The conversation moves on to discuss diagnosis and the multidisciplinary approach necessary for treating AD. Additional segments will explore addressing cognitive impairment in AD and the evolving precision targets for the disease.

For more information and to view the video series, click here.

