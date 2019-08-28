Europlacer Americas to offer Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix NPI Software

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES) announces that Europlacer Americas will offer Aegis’ FactoryLogix® NPI (New Product Introduction) software module with their automated line solutions through an extended agreement between the two companies.

John Perrotta, President, of Europlacer Americas stated, “This is one of many steps we’re taking to stay ahead of the curve as our industry adopts easier ways to monitor, control and trace factory automation. Our customers have the ability to extend the Aegis footprint throughout their entire factory by adding other modules available within Aegis’ end-to-end Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform. Europlacer and Aegis’ existing implementation of IPC Connected Factory Exchange (CFX) will help bring our joint customers smarter factory integration, along with simpler, better tools for smarter factory control.”

“As manufacturers progress along their digital transformation journey they are seeking solutions in which the connectivity of machines, systems, and devices is seamless and provides the necessary levels of control, visibility, and efficiency for driving optimal outcomes without complexity. Our joint support of the IPC CFX IIoT standard is just one example of how we are enabling factories, of any size, to accelerate time-to-value and reap the benefits of Industry 4.0,” stated Jason Spera, CEO, Aegis Software. “We are proud to have such a long-standing relationship with Europlacer, and we look forward to continuing together with them on this journey by offering collaborative solutions that deliver next-generation factory automation.”

About Blakell Europlacer

The Blakell Europlacer Group comprises the Speedprint Technologies, Europlacer, and Blakell Europlacer Distribution business units. All three are active and pre-eminent in the electronic circuit board assembly sector with advanced product and service solutions for electronics manufacturers in the UK, USA and globally. Speedprint Technologies is a provider of screen printing equipment used in surface mount assembly processes. Europlacer is a provider of surface mount component placement equipment. Blakell Europlacer Distribution augments the provision of screen printing and pick & place platforms in the UK and USA with a range of associated equipment, including AOI, reflow and PCB handling. Visit www.europlacer.com to learn more.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,000 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs.

Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.