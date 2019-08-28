Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford’s Favorite PPG Paint Colors With New Color Guide at The Home Depot

PPG and Leanne Ford, the interior designer behind the HGTV home renovation show “Restored by the Fords,” have unveiled a curated paint color guide at The Home Depot. Designed by Leanne Ford, shot by Reid Rolls.

A reflection of Ford’s soulful, lived-in style, the 15 curated colors in the collection are part of the new PPG paint color center launching in The Home Depot locations across the U.S. to help homeowners feel confident in selecting paint colors for their home.

“Choosing a paint color can be one of the most difficult design decisions to make, so I’m excited to help simplify that process with some of my favorite colors,” said Ford. “I wanted to focus on usable, effortless hues that anybody can incorporate into their home, and the colors that I selected for this guide from PPG’s new color center all live well together. No matter how you mix, match or layer them, you can create a space that draws inspiration from my designs and is also a reflection of your personality.”

“The colors in this collection provide homeowners with so many easy, harmonious combinations to emulate the feelings they crave within their space,” said Dee Schlotter, PPG senior color marketing manager. “Rooted in Leanne’s signature white hue, the paint color guide features rich, nontraditional neutrals that Leanne has used and loved in her own projects and that give way to self-expression, simplify the decision-making process and take the stress out of finding the perfect paint color for your home.”

Ford empowers homeowners to transform their space with a few of her favorite combinations from her paint color guide:

Refined Casual: Leaning on PPG’s Delicate White (PPG1001-1), a room can evoke serenity and calmness when paired with accents of PPG’s Nevergreen (PPG1031-6) and Bold Brandy (PPG1017-6). The contrasting white provides visual relief to the deeper, earthy hues that tap into our memories of natural environments, creating the euphoric feeling that we experience in nature. Add a touch of brass or metallic for an approachable look with an easy vibe.

Soft and Subtle: If you aren’t looking to completely envelop your space in Ford’s go-to shade of white – PPG TIMELESS® out-of-the-can Pure White – like she did in her own home, try pairing the crisp, clean color with PPG’s Black Flame (PPG1043-7) and Suntan (PPG1068-4) for a bold, but refined and delicate feel. Don’t be afraid to experiment with textures on the walls and in décor, such as natural woven baskets or unfinished ceramic bowls, to finish the look.

Clean and Inviting: Pairing PPG’s Willow Springs (PPG1007-1) with Gibraltar Gray (PPG1002-6) can infuse life into any space. For a modern, yet lived-in aesthetic, Ford accented this combination in one of her projects by painting a stripe over an arched doorway using PPG’s Romeo (PPG1056-2). These hues also play especially well in a kitchen when paired with natural wood and beautiful marble countertops. Pull in a touch of greenery and millennial pink artwork or furnishings to complete a look that is sure to impress guests.

The PPG paint brand’s team of color stylists developed the new PPG paint color center in The Home Depot by carefully analyzing the more than 2,000 colors in the existing PPG palette. By identifying the most usable, popular and on-trend colors, the center helps homeowners more easily make a color selection and feel confident in their decision. The organization of the colors aims to provide a designer-like, easy-to-shop experience for consumers, with each color card featuring hues from light to dark.

The Leanne Ford PPG paint color guide and all of the colors are available in the PPG Timeless and PPG DIAMOND™ paint lines at The Home Depot locations across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.ppgpaints.com.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For images and more information about Leanne Ford’s partnership with PPG and her new paint color guide, visit http://newsroom.ppg.com/leannefordpartnership.

ABOUT LEANNE FORD

In addition to starring in a popular home renovation series, interior designer Leanne Ford is proud to partner with the PPG paint brand. Ford, who hails from Pittsburgh, gained fame with her signature “white on white” aesthetic. She brings her easygoing nature and personal style to approachable, welcoming spaces. Her work is featured in Architectural Digest, Country Living, Domino, GQ, Lonny, Elle Decor, Martha Stewart, Better Homes and Gardens, Redbook, MyDomaine, Refinery 29, the New York Times, and more. She is currently the star, along with her brother and contractor Steve Ford, of Restored by the Fords on HGTV, which follows the siblings as they turn some of Pittsburgh's most dated buildings into magazine-worthy homes. Follow Leanne’s work at www.leanneford.com, or via Instagram at @leannefordinteriors.

PPG’s architectural coatings business in the U.S. and Canada is an industry leader in residential and commercial coatings, delivering the latest technologies and operational advancements through its strong portfolio of brands. It manufactures and sells interior and exterior paints, stains, caulks, repair products, adhesives and sealants for homeowners and professionals. Its distribution network includes more than 15,000 touchpoints through company-owned stores, independent dealer locations and major home improvement centers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.ppgpaints.com.

