Seegrid Celebrates 2 Million Autonomous Miles Driven Without a Single Personnel Safety Incident

Seegrid, the leader in self-driving industrial vehicles for materials handling, announced that its vision guided vehicles (VGVs) reached two million production miles at customer sites without a single personnel safety incident.

Seegrid, the leader in self-driving industrial vehicles for materials handling, announced that its vision guided vehicles (VGVs) reached two million production miles at customer sites without a single personnel safety incident.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seegrid, the leader in self-driving industrial vehicles for materials handling, today announced that its vision guided vehicles (VGVs) reached two million production miles at customer sites without a single personnel safety incident. Having reached one million miles just over one year earlier, in April 2018, the two million milestone is also a marker for the company’s rapid growth.

“We are incredibly proud that our VGVs autonomously drove an additional one million miles in just 506 days,” said Seegrid CEO Jim Rock. “Our safety record speaks to our commitment to moving material as safely, effectively, and efficiently as possible with unmatched technology, expertise, and passion.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reported nearly 40,000 serious accidents and one fatality per week related to manually-driven forklifts in 2018. With a committed focus to improving workplace safety, organizations are turning to automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) like Seegrid VGVs, which excel at routine and repetitive tasks, work seamlessly alongside human coworkers, and mitigate safety risks associated with human forklift drivers.

Seegrid Vision, the company’s proprietary, proven, and unique navigation technology, combined with redundant safety systems, is fundamental to Seegrid’s ability to deliver on safety requirements and provide reliable and flexible material movement. Using stereo cameras, sophisticated algorithms, and machine learning, the patented technology enables VGVs to see and process more information about the environment than laser-based navigation systems. By collecting more comprehensive information, and then prioritizing and filtering data, Seegrid VGVs uniquely and dependably deliver autonomous material flow in dynamic, real-world operations.

Seegrid vision guided vehicles increase operational efficiency alongside human workers in complex environments for Amazon, General Motors, Whirlpool, Jaguar Land Rover, and other global leaders in manufacturing, distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

About Seegrid

Seegrid is the leading provider of connected self-driving vehicles for materials handling with more than two million miles driven. The Seegrid Smart Platform combines flexible and reliable infrastructure-free vision guided vehicles with fleet management software for a complete connected solution. Seegrid accelerates Industry 4.0 and lean initiatives with incremental automation, helping companies achieve a truly connected enterprise and transform into smart factories of the future. www.seegrid.com