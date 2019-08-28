Nexa3D Partners with Brulé to Enter the Korean 3D Printing Market

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, announced today that it is partnering with Brulé, a leading Asian supplier of 3D printers and additive manufacturing solutions to enter the lucrative 3D printing market in Korea. This partnership continues the company’s strategy to service its global customers through a premier global reseller network as it scales its commercial activities to fulfill increased demand for the company’s flagship NXE400 printer.

This rapid network expansion is part of the company’s ambitious plan to deliver a significant upgrade for the tens of thousands of older legacy stereolithography printer users by democratizing access to its ultrafast industrial printers with best-in breed performance materials at attractive cost of ownership. The NXE 400, comparatively speaking, takes current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband, printing up to 16 liters of part volume at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute. It features full factory automation compatibility, as well as, optional washing and curing units that together reduce the time to produce functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes.

To learn more about the NXE400, see the media kit and to see it in action watch this video.

Brulé, among the first 3D printer suppliers in Korea, provides additive manufacturing solutions to companies, universities, and institutions. Customers include Bosch Korea, Hyundai construction, Yakult Honsha and Kaist University (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology).

“Nexa3D printers provide our customers speed, precision and automation to offer a clear advantage over the competition,” said Douglas Krone, CEO of Brulé. “Nexa3D printers are an important part of our extensive line of leading brands that provide high-quality, next-generation speed for customers’ additive manufacturing and 3D printing needs.”

“Korea is primed for an upgrade of its significant installed base of aging stereolithography systems,” said Avi Reichental, Executive Chairman & CEO of Nexa3D. “Combining Brulé’s outstanding reputation and extensive local presence with Nexa3D’s capacity to convert current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband-like productivity will offer Korean customers new choices to increase their productivity.”

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial-grade stereolithography 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

About Brulé

Founded in 2006, Brulé supplies 3D printers and additive manufacturing solutions to a wide range of sectors including business, academics and institutions. Offering the top 3D printing brands in the world, Brulé provides expert advice to ensure customers work with solutions that will best meet their 3D printing and additive manufacturing needs. For more information, visit www.brule.co.kr.