NEC signs partnership agreement with the World Food Programme for technology audit and exploration

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC Corporation (NEC; TOKYO: 6701) today announced the signing of a partnership agreement with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to share expertise in biometrics technology.

The knowledge-based support from NEC will help WFP review its systems architecture and improve and scale SCOPE, WFP’s digital identity and beneficiary services management platform.

Following the partnership, WFP will be better positioned to develop a more powerful platform using best-in-class technologies that will be available for both WFP and humanitarian partners looking for a secure and effective means of delivering food assistance and services like cash-based transfers.

This partnership helps to promote the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations, particularly Goal 2 aiming to “end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.” This includes provision 2.1 for eliminating hunger by 2030. In addition to this partnership, NEC will continue to collaborate with various international organizations, NGOs, and governments to provide advanced biometric solutions, aiming to realize a safe, secure, efficient, and equal society.

• Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman of the Board, NEC Corporation

It is an honor for NEC to be contributing to the global activities of WFP with our expertise in IT and biometric authentication technology. As the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) takes place with a focus on "digital reform" in support of humanitarian causes in Africa, this MoU will help to bring about a digital transformation that is both in line with TICAD7's objectives and helps to promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society.

About the World Food Programme

The United Nations World Food Programme saves lives in emergencies and changes lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.