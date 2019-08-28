AdventHealth, GE Healthcare Open Nation’s Largest Medical ‘Mission Control’

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdventHealth today opened the doors of “Mission Control” — the largest command center of its kind that makes clinical operations across the health care system as streamlined and efficient as possible.

Mission Control will function like its NASA namesake, orchestrating patient care at all nine AdventHealth campuses in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties. Together, these hospitals handle more than 2 million patient visits per year, helping make AdventHealth one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health systems.

The 12,000-square-foot high-tech center is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by a team of more than 50 nurses, EMS and flight dispatchers, transport techs and other specialists. They use artificial intelligence to inform and guide decision-making in areas including ambulance and helicopter dispatch, patient transfers between units and facilities, and prioritization of placement and treatment. Command-center technology has been shown to reduce wait times, expediting needed care.

“AdventHealth is at the leading edge in deploying this technology to help provide the best, most efficient care possible for our patients,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “While the command center is invisible to patients, our team of experts will be there around the clock to make sure patients receive the care they need, quickly and safely.”

AdventHealth worked with GE Healthcare Partners to develop and implement the Mission Control technology on the Orlando campus. The command center features 60 monitors that continually display information such as near-time information such as patient bed status, as well as helicopter and ambulance status and movements.

The technology can assist team members in all kinds of scenarios.

“AdventHealth is such an impressive organization. Culture. Operational excellence. Wow. It’s a delight to work in their service,” said Jeff Terry, CEO of Command Centers for GE Healthcare. “AdventHealth’s Mission Control will be raising the bar for artificial intelligence in service of caregivers for years to come.”

About AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division:

Founded in 1908 by pioneering Seventh-day Adventists who believed in whole-person health — healing the body, mind and spirit — AdventHealth has grown into one of the largest nonprofit hospitals in the country, caring for more than two million patient visits per year in metro Orlando alone. AdventHealth operates nearly 50 hospitals and hundreds of care centers in nearly a dozen states, making it one of the largest faith-based health-care systems in the United States.

AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division encompasses 16 hospitals in the six counties in and surrounding metro Orlando: Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Volusia and Flagler. The Central Florida Division’s care network also includes more than 30 CentraCare urgent-care centers; dozens of sports-rehab and imaging centers; and hundreds of physicians, ranging from primary care to a full spectrum of specialties.