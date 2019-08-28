US Air Force Awards Falkonry With Phase II Small Business Innovation Research Contract

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Falkonry, Inc., the leading enabler of predictive operations for Global 2000 companies, today announced that it has been awarded the next phase AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

This award follows the completion of a successful Phase I evaluation of Falkonry’s machine learning system, Falkonry LRS. During Phase I, Falkonry explored critical operational data problems within the Air Force community and was selected by STRATCOM’s Joint Warfare Analysis Center (JWAC) to go forward into Phase II. Falkonry’s AI-enabled product will now enable JWAC to analyze massive amounts of operational data and discover patterns at unprecedented scale and provide real-time inferencing.

To provide the highest level of security for government requirements, Falkonry has developed an “Air Gap” version of Falkonry LRS. Air gap is a network security measure employed on one or more computers to ensure that a secure computer network is physically isolated from unsecured networks, such as the public Internet or an unsecured local area network. Falkonry LRS integrates within existing Department of Defense (DoD) analysis platforms and can be securely deployed in both classified and unclassified environments. This, along with the fact that Falkonry LRS can be used by non-data scientists, has enabled Falkonry to obtain sole source justification for military contracts and greatly reduces the administrative burden for procurement.

“Because of sole source justification, Falkonry can now receive contracts from any military branch without having to go through a full selection and qualification process with other companies,” said Dr. Nikunj Mehta, Founder and CEO of Falkonry. “This sole source justification ensures that any military customer that wants to use predictive operations technology can do so in a much shorter timeframe than was previously possible, and will in turn, obtain quicker results.”

“For defense and intelligence applications, predictive operations technology must be easily deployable, scalable, highly secure and handle the massive amounts of operational data generated,” said Laura Stuart, R & D Project Manager at JWAC. “By uniquely meeting these requirements, Falkonry LRS allows us to leverage powerful AI-enabled technology without having to hire data scientists.”

Falkonry LRS for Defense and Intelligence Applications

Defense organizations are looking to leverage the extensive amount of data they collect. This will enable them to make more insightful, forward-looking decisions for mission critical operations. By enabling users to discover, explain and predict critical events from operational data without requiring data scientists, Falkonry LRS provides a new generation of advanced predictive operations capabilities to enable mission success and support critical infrastructure.

About Falkonry

Falkonry is the leading enabler of predictive operations for Global 2000 companies looking to achieve significant improvements in the uptime, yield, quality and safety of their operations. Falkonry’s “pre-packaged” machine learning system, Falkonry LRS, enables operations teams to discover, explain and predict behaviors that matter, without requiring data scientists. The product, which can be easily scaled across the enterprise either on-premises, in the cloud or on the edge, has proven to deliver initial results in as little as three weeks, enabling customers to save several millions of dollars annually in operating costs and achieve a 5-10 times annual ROI. For more information about Falkonry and its offerings, please visit www.falkonry.com