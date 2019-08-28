National Football League and Roblox Team Up to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of the NFL with Avatar Bundles for all 32 Teams and Exclusive Custom Emotes

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roblox, a global online platform bringing more than 100 million people together through play, is teaming up with the National Football League for the second year in a row to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the NFL. For the first time ever, Roblox players can showcase team loyalty by dressing their avatars with uniforms from all 32 NFL franchise teams and equip their avatar with five exclusive, custom emotes, available in the Catalog for a limited time. In addition, a promo code to receive a commemorative golden football digital item, will be unveiled during an upcoming segment on the NFL Network.

“ The exclusive NFL helmets were a huge hit last year, and now Roblox players will show their spirit from head to toe,” said Craig Donato, Chief Business Officer at Roblox. “ With more than 100 million players on our platform, we'll see every one of the 32 NFL franchise teams represented, and no doubt a few creative celebration moves as players check out the new custom emotes.”

“ Our partnership with Roblox is invaluable, and continues to provide the NFL with a unique opportunity to connect with younger fans in an authentic and engaging fashion,” said Ian Trombetta, NFL Senior Vice President, Influence Marketing. “ With our 100th season approaching, we’re focused on celebrating fans' love of football across generations.”

All 32 NFL team uniforms, five NFL-inspired celebratory emotes, and the exclusive 100-year anniversary golden football are available for free for a limited time beginning today through September 16th, 2019. To unlock this exclusive NFL gear, players simply select their favorite team uniform and emotes from the Roblox Catalog. For more information and to claim your NFL avatar bundles and emotes, go to www.roblox.com/nfl.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Every month, more than 100 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over two million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.