Japan Airlines’ New Airbus A350 Aircraft Take to the Skies with Mobil Jet Oil 387

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExxonMobil announced today that Japan Airlines (JAL) is now using Mobil Jet™ Oil 387 in its newly purchased Airbus A350 aircraft. The synthetic high performance capability turbine engine oil is used in the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines and auxiliary power units of the new aircraft. Officially entering service on September 1, the aircraft will initially fly domestic routes in Japan between Tokyo (Haneda) and Fukuoka.

As part of its relationship with ExxonMobil lasting more than 50 years, JAL was the first major airline to conduct a service evaluation for Mobil Jet Oil 387 upon its release in 2011, recording nearly 80,000 hours of on-wing time in GE90 engines. The evaluation results far exceeded the expectations of JAL’s maintenance and management teams due to the oil’s exceptional deposit control, seal compatibility, wear protection and ability to minimize coking in gas turbine bearing components. Building on this continued success and growing relationship, JAL has now selected Mobil Jet Oil 387 for its Airbus A350 aircraft, as well.

“With its reliable technical support and expertise, ExxonMobil has been essential in our ongoing efforts to become one of the world’s most valued and preferred airlines,” said Hiroki Haraikawa, vice president of engine maintenance center at Japan Airlines. “Even though Mobil Jet Oil II continues to be a very reliable oil for us, ExxonMobil went a step further with Mobil Jet Oil 387 to help us stay ahead of the curve. We value this proactive business approach when it comes to providing the best possible service for our customers.”

JAL has trusted ExxonMobil to provide high-quality oil and grease products since the early 1960s when the airline began using Mobil Jet Oil II™, a high performance, aircraft-type gas turbine lubricant. Since then, JAL has expanded its use of ExxonMobil products to include Mobilgrease™ 33 and Mobil HyJet™ hydraulic fluids as the company continues to innovate to meet industry demands.

“As Japan Airlines continues its enviable track record in fleet efficiency, we take pride in knowing that Mobil Jet Oil 387 was selected for use in the new Airbus A350 aircraft based on its unmatched ability to prolong engine life and minimize downtime,” said Ali Bakr, global aviation lubricants sales manager at ExxonMobil. “Building on a relationship that spans more than 50 years, Japan Airlines’ selection of Mobil Jet Oil 387 is not only a testament to the product’s strong performance, but also to our shared commitment to innovation, consistency and above all, safety.”

Having undergone more than a decade of development and performance evaluations, Mobil Jet Oil 387 is one of the most widely tested oils on the market and has accrued more than three million hours of on-wing performance. The product’s key benefits help ensure that Mobil Jet Oil 387 meets the performance requirements for current and future turbine engine technologies, making it an ideal lubricant choice for carriers such as Japan Airlines.

Mobil Jet Oil 387 is produced at ExxonMobil’s state-of-the-art Port Allen aviation lubricants plant near Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 90,000-square-foot facility is equipped with advanced production technologies designed to enhance product quality and integrity, including in-line blending, high-speed quart line and flow-through racking systems. ExxonMobil also recently became the first petroleum products company to receive the Zero Waste to Landfill Silver Validation from UL for its global lubricants operations, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing airlines like JAL with more sustainable lubricant choices.

About Mobil Jet Oil 387

Introduced globally in 2012, Mobil Jet Oil 387 is the most advanced turbine engine oil that ExxonMobil has produced in its more than 120-year history of serving the aviation industry. Mobil Jet Oil 387 is approved for use by engine manufacturers in a wide range of models and components. It also meets a range of demanding industry specifications, including SAE AS5780 High Performance Capability and U.S. Military Specification MIL-PRF-23699-HTS.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international energy company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/exxonmobil.