TDK Named a Sponsoring Vendor Partner for RF Inductor Components by Modelithics

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) today announced that its subsidiary TDK Corporation of America has been named a Sponsoring Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) by Modelithics, Inc., an industry leader specializing in RF, microwave and millimeter-wave measurements as well as measurement-based modeling of RF and microwave components and semiconductor devices. Through the MVP program, TDK and Modelithics are collaboratively developing and supporting the highest accuracy device simulation models for TDK components, including RF inductors. These models are available through Modelithics’ for multiple EDA simulation tools.

TDK currently lists nine inductor components through Modelithics’ Microwave Global Models™ simulation framework. Each is a highly scalable model representing a full series of parts, covering their respective available ranges of values. These models feature substrate scaling, pad scaling and part value scaling, all within one schematic element for a part series.

TDK’s unique multilayer manufacturing process enables the creation of industry-leading RF components such as RF inductors, filters, diplexers, triplexers, baluns and couplers with higher inductance and Q characteristics in small form factors. TDK’s wirewound technology uses high performing closed magnetic circuit with high permeability (μ) ferrite particles to enable lower Rdc values which reduce energy consumption. These components are designed for all types of high frequency applications ranging from consumer electronics and mobile phones to automotive. No matter the application, TDK is present every step of the way to help customers design and create innovative products for the next evolution of wireless technology.

The TDK MVP library is available for free 90-day trial use, compatible with a variety of top EDA simulation programs such as ANSYS® HFSS™, Keysight Technologies’ ADS, NI AWR Design Environment/Microwave Office™, Keysight Technologies’ Genesys, Sonnet® Suites and Cadence® Spectre RF®. Free trials are available through the TDK MVP page: https://www.modelithics.com/mvp/tdk.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK’s comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, Chirp, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

About Modelithics

Modelithics, Inc. (www.Modelithics.com) was formed in 2001 to address the industry-wide need for high-accuracy RF and microwave active and passive simulation models for use in Electronic Design Automation (EDA). Modelithics’ premium product is the Modelithics® COMPLETE Library, which includes the CLR Library™, containing measurement-based Microwave Global Models™ for a multitude of commercially-available passive component families, the NLD Library™ (non-linear diode models) the NLT Library™ (non-linear transistor models), and the SLC Library™ (system level component models). The new Modelithics COMPLETE+3D component library is also available to enable full-wave EM simulations of components, connectors and packages within ANSYS HFSS. Modelithics’ services also address a wide range of custom RF and microwave measurement and modeling needs. Modelithics® is a registered trademark of Modelithics, Inc. Microwave Global Models™, CLR Library™, NLD Library™, NLT Library™, and the SLC Library™ are also trademarks of Modelithics, Inc. The Modelithics Vendor Partner Program allows for collaboration and open communication during the development of advanced data sets and models for commercially available microwave components and devices, with flexible sponsorship and distribution arrangements for the resulting data and models. An example of such an arrangement is the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library, a fully sponsored library distributed for free by Modelithics under sponsorship of Qorvo®. Modelithics maintains a measurement lab capable of highly accurate precision measurements for characterization of all types of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave electronic components.

