Intellisense Systems Awarded $3.26M Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Contract for AWARE Flood Inundation Sensors

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellisense Systems, Inc. (ISI), has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). Building upon previous development contracts, this third phase of the program will focus on the final development, commercialization, and production of AWARE Flood systems (Advance Warning Equipment) for targeted nationwide deployment. With its fully integrated solar power management, IoT communications, and networking capabilities, the AWARE Flood system can be installed in urban and rural communities without significant infrastructure investment to provide low-cost flood monitoring and reporting. These units will be quality-controlled and produced in quantities of 100 each week, scaling to 250 per week over several months. Intellisense will then demonstrate the capacity to produce 1000 units per week to meet the demands of additional orders placed directly by states and municipalities.

Intellisense was one of three Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) performers whose flood sensors were field-deployed across six state and local government jurisdictions and evaluated over a period of nine months. Based upon the operations and performance reviews by the stakeholders, DHS has awarded Intellisense a SBIR Phase 3 contract to enhance the sensors for production and commercialization for both domestic and international partners to help densify their flood sensing networks for alerts, warnings and notifications. Jeff Booth, of DHS S&T, said, “I fully expect the Intellisense flood sensors to be a disruptive technology where the accuracy, performance, and dependability of the sensors and their projected cost points will provide federal, state, and local governments as well as industry sectors like critical infrastructure, a capability to help protect life and property, making communities more resilient from flooding events.”

Intellisense Systems is honored to be selected for this program and the opportunity to be part of this automated flood alert and warning solution. “I’m very proud of the engineering team behind this achievement, whose success is a direct reflection of their passion and innovation,” said David Miller, ISI’s vice president of Products and Engineering. “To date, we have delivered over 200 production-quality prototypes to emergency management and flood resilience teams around the country responsible for the protection of our nation’s communities affected by flooding. Intellisense worked hand in hand with these experts over the last three years, and our ability to rapidly evolve the AWARE design based on their feedback is what has driven us to deliver the best product on the market for flood monitoring.”

About IntelliSense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. (www.intellisenseinc.com) is an advanced technology company headquartered in Torrance, CA. The company provides engineering solutions for sensors, optoelectronics, augmented intelligence, and visual displays for the U.S. government and commercial markets. Intellisense Systems, Inc. is best known for its lightweight, unattended Micro Weather Sensor™ that monitors and reports localized weather conditions with the flip of a switch anywhere in the world it is deployed.