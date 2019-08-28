State of Utah Continues Partnership, Innovation by Awarding New Contract to NIC’s Utah Interactive

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a competitive bid process, the state of Utah awarded Utah Interactive a new enterprise contract to provide state digital government solutions. The award is for four years initially and includes two three-year renewal options. The long-term commitment allows Utah Interactive to work alongside the state to continue improving the government experience and efficiency.

Utah Interactive works with Utah’s state agencies to deliver services focused specifically on helping residents and businesses easily and conveniently interact with state government. Solutions Utah Interactive has created include online vehicle registration, like Renewal Express and On The Spot, as well as the State Construction Registry.

“Everyone at NIC is pleased to continue our partnership with the state of Utah. Our 20-year collaboration has produced some of the most innovative government services in the country,” said Harry Herington, NIC Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Utah is a great example of best-in-class digital government solutions making a difference in people’s lives by creating convenience and efficiency.”

Utah, which has consistently been rated one of the best places to live, the best state for business and the best managed state, is committed to providing its residents with a government experience that is also first class. Each year, Utah is recognized as one of the top digital government presences in the nation–winning 235 awards since 1999. Utah has been recognized as the state winner of the Digital Government Experience Awards for two years running and is the only back-to-back recipient.

Utah Interactive is a part of NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), the nation’s leading provider of digital government services.

To learn more visit Utah.Gov.

About Utah.Gov

Utah.gov provides access to more than 1,000 online services and benefits more than 3.1 million residents in the state of Utah by providing citizens and businesses with more convenient options for interacting with government. Services on the digital government platform include: listings of public meetings, vehicle registration renewals, hunting and fishing licenses, business registrations, transparent state budget and much more. In 2018 alone, Utah.gov solutions received 15 awards making it one of the nation’s most honored state websites. It is managed and operated through a partnership between the state and Utah Interactive, a digital government partner for the state of Utah. Utah Interactive is part of firm NIC’s family of companies.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.