Oscar Mayer and Ryan Newman’s Darlington Throwback Scheme Is No Bologna

DARLINGTON, S.C. & PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oscar Mayer and NASCAR™ driver Ryan Newman will travel back in time to 1993, racing the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang throwback paint scheme during the Bojangles’ Southern 500 this Sunday, September 1.

The car’s throwback theme pays homage to NASCAR™ Hall of Famer Mark Martin’s 1993 scheme, with Oscar Mayer red and yellow stripes zooming across the Ford Mustang. Martin scored Jack Roush’s first win in the Southern 500 back in 1993, and Newman’s scheme this weekend emulates that of Martin’s No. 6 from that season.

“I think the scheme looks great,” said Ryan Newman, who will pilot the Ford Mustang during September’s throwback weekend at the 1.366-mile oval affectionately termed the “Track Too Tough to Tame.” “Darlington is my favorite track on the circuit and the Southern 500 is one of the best events on our schedule. I can’t wait to be back to see if we can put this No. 6 back in victory lane.”

Newman has led 334 laps in his career at Darlington, scoring 13 top-10 finishes; including a runner-up finish in 2002. Roush Fenway Fords have won 20 times at Darlington, leading over 4,500 laps and winning five times in NASCAR’s premier Cup Series.

But the No. 6 isn’t the only vehicle getting the throwback treatment. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will also showcase an epic paint scheme to match the No. 6. Roush Fenway Racing and Oscar Mayer debuted the 27-foot hot dog on wheels’ wrap back in late May.

The Darlington race is the culmination of a season-long partnership between Oscar Mayer and Roush Fenway Racing, which began in February with the Daytona 500. Newman’s No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang raced six times throughout the year featuring Oscar Mayer hunger-inducing paint schemes including Oscar Mayer bacon, hot dogs and cold cuts.

“All season long we’ve been feeding people’s love of meat, sporting our Oscar Mayer bacon, cold cuts and hot dogs on the No. 6 racecar,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director for Oscar Mayer. “As a brand that’s been around for over 100 years, we’re excited to showcase a retro 90s scheme to the fans at Darlington.”

