Nature’s Bakery Selects ReposiTrak To Certify Supplier Quality Compliance

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in compliance, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, announces that Nature’s Bakery has chosen the ReposiTrak Compliance & Risk Management Solution to automate the collection of compliance records and documents from its suppliers.

Based in Reno, Nev., Nature’s Bakery makes and sells a variety of fig bars. The company was founded in 2011 by a father and son, Dave and Sam Marson, with the mission of producing wholesome snacks, including whole wheat fig bars, oatmeal crumble bars, gluten-free fig bars, and brownie bars.

Because Nature’s Bakery has a commitment to using quality ingredients, the company’s management wanted a document management system that would make it easier to confirm supplier compliance with its quality standards. “We chose ReposiTrak because we had heard good things about its system,” said Paul McBride, director of food safety and quality at Nature’s Bakery, “and a number of our customers use the platform for compliance.”

The Compliance & Risk Management suite deployed by Nature’s Bakery includes food safety and compliance solutions that are a respected and trusted cornerstone of the ReposiTrak brand. With 85,000 buyer/supplier connections across the platform and endorsements from leading trade groups such as FMI, ROFDA and GMDC, ReposiTrak has established itself as the industry leader for a compliance and risk management platform.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult to get suppliers to provide information. By using ReposiTrak to automate compliance, Nature’s Bakery will save hundreds of hours in gathering and reviewing documents when it comes to ensuring supplier adherence to its quality standards,“ said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “ReposiTrak provides a complete solution that includes technology paired with personal follow-up to ensure better supplier compliance. Our team will do the hundreds of phones calls and emails it takes to maintain compliance.”

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak is The Speed Retail Platform, with three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

About Nature’s Bakery

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Nature’s Bakery produces soft-baked snacks. It manufactures it products at plants in Nevada and Missouri.