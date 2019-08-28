GoldSpring Consulting and Chris Pouney announce business travel consulting partnership in EMEA. Pouney, a business travel industry veteran and procurement expert, expands his travel management consulting portfolio, now offering hotel and airline sourcing to his client base while bringing GoldSpring more EMEA regional presence and specialization in procurement consulting. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoldSpring Consulting, a leader in business travel and meetings consultancy, announced today it is bolstering its presence in EMEA by partnering with Chris Pouney, a leading independent business travel consultant in the region. Pouney, a business travel industry veteran and procurement expert, expands his travel management consulting portfolio, now offering hotel and airline sourcing to his client base while bringing GoldSpring more EMEA regional presence and specialization in procurement consulting.

“Chris has been a leader and influencer in our industry for years in EMEA,” said Neil Hammond, partner, GoldSpring Consulting. “His regional expertise will play a critical role in GoldSpring’s expanding global footprint. As well, Chris’s travel management background combined with his extensive experience in training and procurement, deliver yet another diverse and dynamic knowledge stack to GoldSpring clients.”

According to Hammond, Pouney’s presence for GoldSpring in EMEA also means the firm will be able to meet the growing demand from travel buyers for hotel and airline consulting engagements. Worldwide, buyers have looked to GoldSpring to deliver support and advice on sourcing, negotiating and management of their hotel and airline agreements, and the EMEA expansion will allow the firm to continue this growth trajectory.

“Partnering with GoldSpring allows me to operate on a more global scale,” said Pouney. “I’m pleased we have made the decision to collaborate. GoldSpring gets more EMEA exposure and training and procurement know-how, and in turn, I am able to offer broader supplier sourcing options to my client base and take on some of the larger and more complex projects that I see are in demand today.”

About Chris Pouney

Pouney has more than 25 years' experience in corporate travel as a supplier, buyer and consultant, including seven years at financial services giant Citigroup as global lead for travel. As an independent consultant, he has delivered successful projects for private sector and government clients across the globe.

In 2015 Pouney was named as a Top Industry Influencer in the UK's Buying Business Travel magazine. A frequent speaker and moderator at industry events, Pouney has authored two white papers; “Optimising Business Travel in the Middle East” and “Understanding Business Travel in Sub-Saharan Africa,” both in partnership with ACTE. Both papers were freely distributed with the goal of raising awareness, increasing collaboration and showcasing best practices.

Chris holds an MSc. in Strategic Procurement Management and is a full and Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (MCIPS) where he is a branch Chair.

About GoldSpring Consulting

GoldSpring Consulting is an independent consultancy providing services to support all aspects of managed travel and meetings programs, including software solutions to analyze and benchmark programs. GoldSpring’s industry-leading team of experts offers extensive experience and custom solutions to optimize clients’ travel programs. For more information visit www.goldspringconsulting.com.