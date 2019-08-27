Pharmacy Times® Adds the Pharmacist Moms Group to its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharmacy Times®, the leading multimedia pharmacy network for pharmacists, expands its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program with the addition of the Pharmacist Moms Group.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Pharmacist Moms Group,” said John Hydrusko, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC. “Pharmacists Moms is an amazing community of mothers and other women in pharmacy, and we are excited to use the Pharmacy Times® platform to magnify their mission.”

In 2017, the Pharmacist Moms Group was founded by Suzanne Soilman, Pharm.D., BCMAS, whose goal was to help mothers in pharmacy support one another in trying to balance their personal lives as well as their careers. With over 28,000 members in the Facebook group today, the community continues to grow and provide a supportive community full of resources for pharmacists moms.

“We are excited to be partnering with Pharmacy Times, who is a respected leader in the pharmacy world. We believe this partnership will help us accomplish our mission and take our profession to new heights,” said, Suzanne Soliman, PharmD, BCMAS.

The Pharmacy Times® SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, Pharmacy Times® will work with the Pharmacist Moms Group to support mothers and other women in the pharmacy industry.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times® is the leading multimedia pharmacy network, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the United States dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.