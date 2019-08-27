KBRA Releases Report Assigning a BBB Rating with a Positive Outlook to Chicago Public School’s GO Series 2019 A & B

NEW YORK--()--On August 26, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of BBB with a Positive Outlook to the Board of Education of the City of Chicago’s (the “Board”) Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Revenues), Series 2019A and Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Revenues), Series 2019B. In addition, KBRA affirmed its ratings on the Board’s outstanding Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds.

The Series 2019A and Series 2019B Bonds are general obligations of the Board of Education of the City of Chicago (“Board”) issued under the Alternate Revenue structure and secured by the full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power of the Board. KBRA views the Alternate Revenue security structure as providing strong bondholder protection with a pledge of intergovernmental agreement revenues and personal property replacement taxes securing the Series 2019A Bonds. While for Series 2019B, state education aid is the primary source of repayment. An established property tax levy is the secondary source of security for both series.

Issuer: Board of Education of The City of Chicago

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Revenues), Series 2019A

BBB

Positive

Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds (Dedicated Revenues), Series 2019B

BBB

Positive

To view the report, click here.

Methodology:

Contacts

Analytical:
Harvey Zachem, Managing Director
(646) 731-2385
hzachem@kbra.com

Justin Schneider, Senior Analyst
(646) 731-2453
jschneider@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director
(646) 731-2347
kdaly@kbra.com

